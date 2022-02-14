Call of Duty Warzone Pacific season 2: release date, new weapons and map changes

Audio player loading…

Following a two-week delay , Call of Duty Warzone Pacific season 2’s release date is finally here. The new season marks the second chapter for Activision's battle royale and continues the story started in Call of Duty: Vanguard . Originally due out in early February, the new Warzone season was pushed back to February 14th.

It’s hard to believe Call of Duty Warzone is less than two years old. Since it launched back in March 2020, it’s changed dramatically with regular new seasons bringing massive updates to the battle royale. Like previous season releases, Warzone Pacific season 2 will bring new vehicles, weapons, and map changes. Additionally, the update is slated to introduce new features tied to the deadly Nebula V gas that encircles players as the battle royale counts down, forcing players closer together.

On top of these changes, the developer is also introducing new modes with the release of Call of Duty Warzone Pacific season 2. Players have already been given a taste of what the newest map in the Warzone series has to offer, and now it sounds like Caldera is about to get even more interesting.

Warzone Pacific season 2: cut to the chase

What is it? A major update to Call of Duty’s battle royale

A major update to Call of Duty’s battle royale When can I play it? February 14, 2022

February 14, 2022 What can I play it on? PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Call of Duty Warzone Pacific season 2 will release on February 14, 2022. Initially, it was slated to release on February 2, 2022. However, the developers announced a delay in January 2022.

When it releases, players will be able to download the update and enjoy it on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and on PC through the Battle.net client. Unfortunately, the developers haven’t shared an exact launch time, so players will need to check their respective game libraries for updates on February 14 to get started.

Warzone Pacific Season 2 trailer

Season 2 Cinematic trailer

Warzone season 2 centers on Task Force Yeti trying to locate and defuse the threat of the Nebula V Bomb. Activision sets the scene for the action in the Call of Duty Warzone Pacific season 2 cinematic trailer:

Season 2 gameplay trailer

Scene setting aside, what you really want to see are all the new weapons and vehicles coming in the update. For that you’ll want to check out the Season 2 gameplay trailer below:

Warzone Pacific season 2 map changes

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Chemical Factory

While there won’t be a new Warzone map for a while, Verdask was only recently placed with Caldera, season 2 is going to bring change. First, the old refinery located between the Mines and the Docks on Caldera has been converted into a chemical factory producing the deadly Nebula V gas. The layout of the area is similar to what came before but you will now find the building is larger and there are AI soldiers patrolling the environment.

Chemical Weapon Research Labs

There are also seven new Chemical Weapon Research Labs hidden around the map. These labs are hidden underground and are guarded by small groups of soldiers. Players may have already found these locations in the previous season, however, they’ll now be locatable by every player thanks to hand-drawn circles on the Tac Map. Players will be able to find important items like gas masks and even the new Nebula V ammo inside of these locations.

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Armored Transport Trucks

Perhaps the biggest change is the new roaming armored transport trucks. If you can track down and destroy the cargo trucks then you’ll be rewarded with valuable gear. Beware, though, these vehicles are armed with two heavy machine gun turrets which will shred you to pieces if you get too close. They can also drop land mines so look out for that if you’re giving chase. Oh, and if that wasn’t enough, the trucks call in air support when their health gets low.

However, if you can destroy the trucks you’ll be rewarded with valuable loot.

Rebirth Island map changes

Developer Treyarch has also teased substantial changes to Rebirth Island but it’s not yet detailed exactly what will be updated.

Warzone Pacific season 2 new vehicles

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Bomber planes

Season 2 brings a new vehicle to Caldera, Warzone’s second aerial vehicle: the bomber plane. Built for air-to-ground attacks, you will be able to use it to dislodge camping squads and rain merry hell on the battlefield.

Warzone’s fighter plane is getting a much-needed debuff, too. Its reduced health will make it easier to shoot out of the sky.

Redeploy Balloon

The second new “vehicle” to make an appearance is the Redeploy Balloon. These balloons float high in the sky and if you zipline to the top you can leap off them and use your parachute to travel great distances across the map.. However, the balloons can be destroyed, so you can be left isolated from your squad if you use it to redeploy and it’s damaged before they can follow you.

[cod-warzone-everything-we-know-pacific-season-2-clash-of-caldera.jpg]

The new season will also bring two new limited-time modes to the game. The two new modes were developed by High Moon Studios and Beenox and will be available alongside the traditional modes already offered in Warzone.

Warzone Pacific season 2 new modes

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Caldera Clash

In this new 50 v 50 mode, you need to level up and conquer main areas of the map in a twist on the classic team deathmatch game mode. It’s an update to the Clash on Verdansk ‘84 mode introduced back in season 5. In Caldera Clash, youdrop onto Caldera with a squad and armed with a custom loadout. Although you’re in a squad of four, you’re in a subgroup of a team of 50. The team who hit the kill limit or are in the lead when the timer runs out are declared the winners.

You also have access to three power-ups in this mode, including Contracts, Buy Stations, and the Domination Capture and High-Value Target events. There are also mini-events like Double Point Zones and Bonus Point crates available in the mode, too.

Rebirth Iron Trials

The final new mode is Rebirth Iron Trials. This mode was designed by Beenox and is based on Iron Trials ‘84 from previous seasons. Rebirth Iron Trials is a variant of the original battle royale formula and is built with high-level competitive players in mind. Players will jump into matches using limited weaponry and take part in skill-based matches with an increased time-to-kill. The mode is expected to launch later this month, after the initial release of Pacific season 2.

Warzone Pacific season 2 brings a stack of new weapons, including the KG M40 Assault Rifle and the Whitley LMG. Both are available via the battle pass. Later in Pacific season 2, players will be able to get their hands on the Ice Axe and the Armaguerra 43 SMG.

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Of course, there are also several new Nebula V-based items joining the arsenal. The first is Nebula V ammo. This particular weapon is classified as a Field Upgrade. When equipped, players will be able to shoot bullets laced with Nebula V at their enemies. This ammo is stronger than traditional ammunition and it emits a poisonous gas when it downs an enemy player.

Other Nebula V items will be joining the roster, too, including a rarer Nebula V Bomb. This briefcase bomb explodes a short time after being placed, and it cannot be disarmed or destroyed by other players. When set off, the bomb emits Nebula V gas for several minutes, allowing players to seal off entryways and block off exits from other players. To help negate the effects of the new Nebula V weaponry you can also find and make use of Portable Decontamination Stations.