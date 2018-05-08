Brother Gulf launches new printers as consumer focus shifts to inkjet

Imaging and printing solutions provider, Brother, today revealed its latest product offering for the MENA market.

Dubbed ‘Inkjet Multi-Function Centres’, the new range of office and home printers comes in four models, and offer a combination of print, copy, scan, and fax facilities. The launch comes in line with the company’s planned long-term strategy to consolidate its regional presence and expand its product portfolio.

The lineup is in response to rising regional demand for cost-effective printing solutions for both office and home use. “Today’s small business and home office owners face a difficult decision when choosing a multi-function center to suit their needs, often having to compromise between cost-efficiency, print quality, and features.” said Soichi Murakami, managing director, Brother Gulf.

The newly introduced individual ink bottles help to keep printing costs more efficient while maintaining consistent print quality. The black ink tank yields about 6,500 pages, and color ink tanks yield around 5,000 pages.

Price & Availability

The new Brother Inkjet Multi-Function Centres will be available across the Middle East and Africa. The printers can be purchased through Brother International (Gulf) FZE authorized resellers and retail stores in UAE such as Jumbo, Emax, Sharaf DG, Lulu.

Prices range from AED 599 for DCP-T310, AED 699 for DCP-T510W, AED 899 for DCP-T710W, and AED 1,369 for MFC-T910DW. The recommended retail price of the ink bottles is AED 35 for black (BT-D60BK), and AED 30 for each color (BT-5000CMY).