Best Nintendo Switch games 2018: the must-have games at home and on the go

In its first year, the Nintendo Switch has had a post-release high most consoles can only dream of. High sales figures, beloved by critics and home to a wide range of triple A and indie games, this is the console that more than makes up for the failures of the Wii U.

With its unique hybrid design and impressive library of games (impressive by Nintendo launch standards, at least), the Nintendo Switch's popularity is unsurprising.

The Nintendo Switch is now home to some of the best first-party exclusives we've seen in years with titles like The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey.

Not only that, it's the best third-party library we've seen from Nintendo in a very long time. Third-party publishers are bringing games new and old to the console and even those we've played many times before feel new again on the console's portable screen. Just take Skyrim for example – we've sunk hundreds of hours into that game yet it somehow feels different on the Switch. This is something Nintendo has been using to its advantage.

Even outside of these big hits, there's a huge array of indie games on the console's eShop to consider, some of which have become huge hits in their own right.

The Switch has a lot of great gaming experiences to offer but at TechRadar, we're only interested in the best. And we only want the best for you. With that in mind we've put together this list of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play right now.

We're constantly trying the latest and greatest Switch games, too, so keep an eye out for updates to this list. 2018 looks set to be a great year for big releases on Nintendo Switch.

Looking to enhance your experience? Check out our picks of the best Nintendo Switch accessories

Not got the console yet? These are the best Nintendo Switch deals around

Watch our review of the Nintendo Switch below!