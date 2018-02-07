Best mining PC 2018: the best desktop PCs for mining Bitcoin, Ethereum and more

Amid the mining of blocks and chains currently keeping PC components alive, you’re best off to refrain from building your own computer for the time being, so if you're keen on getting into mining, you'll want to check out our list of the best mining PCs that you can buy right now.

Because the demand for the best mining GPUs is so high, it means getting your hands on a graphics card can be difficult - and expensive. This has led to a rather bizarre situation where it's actually cheaper to buy a whole new PC for mining, rather than a single graphics card!

Also, if you're not interested in fiddling around with wires and components, it means you can get a ready-made desktop PC that can start mining cryptocurrency as quickly as possible.

So, here are the best mining PCs you can buy in 2018.

The best mining PCs 2018

1. Alienware Area 51 Threadripper Edition

Top-notch power comes at a cost

CPU: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 – 1080 Ti | RAM: 8GB – 32GB | Storage: 2TB HDD – 1TB SSD; 2TB HDD

So much space for activities

Record-breaking benchmark results

Absolutely massive

Absurdly expensive

2. Origin Millennium

Two GPUs for improved mining performance

CPU: Intel Core i3-7350K – i7-6950X | Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 480 – 2 x Nvidia Titan X | RAM: 16GB DDR4 (2,400MHz) – 64GB DDR4 (2,800MHz) | Storage: 1TB HDD – 8TB HDD; 4TB SSD

Immense power

Customizable RGB lighting

Immense price

Rattly plastic shell

If you don't mind spending (a lot) of money, then the Origin Millennium PC is a worthy choice for the ultimate mining PC. This is because you can deck it out with some seriously impressive components, such as two EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Founders Edition graphics cards and the Intel Broadwell-E Core i7-6950X processor, which gives you an excellent base for mining with. If you're canny with your mining and cryptocurrency choice, you could even end up making a decent profit after paying off the cost of this beast.

This product is only available in the US at the time of writing. UK and Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Overclockers 8Pack Asteroid.

3. Dell XPS Tower Special Edition

Don’t be fooled, this mainstream machine is a gaming PC at heart

CPU: : Intel Core i5 – Core i7 | Graphics: : AMD Radeon RX 580 – Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Storage: 256GB SSD; 1TB HDD – 512GB SSD; 2TB HDD

Compact, minimalist design

Full online customer support

Compact case makes it hard to upgrade later

The Dell XPS Tower Edition is a compact and almost plain-looking PC, but hidden beneath this exterior is an impressive array of components. Inside you’ll find your choice of the latest in GPU tech, in addition to a blazing-fast 7th generation Intel CPU and a spacious hard drive and/or SSD. Now, the Special Edition is only available in the US, but our readers in the UK and Australia will still be able to buy the regular Dell XPS Tower and beef it up to the same level through Dell’s configuration page. This is definitely a great mining PC that allows you to tweak and configure without having to know about building your own PC.

4. Lenovo ThinkCentre M900

High end components for a good price

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Up to NVIDIA Quadro K420 2 GB DVI + DP | RAM: Up to 64GB | Storage: 1TB HDD | Connectivity: Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Dimensions (W x D x H): 175 x 413 x 406mm

Powerful CPU

Dedicated GPU

Not the biggest amount of ports

The Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 is an excellent desktop PC for cryptocurrency mining use, as it combines speed and power with an excellent build quality and reliability which is essential for PCs that will be left on for long periods of time. The Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 comes in a range of configurations, with the top-end model boasting a huge amount of power. This flexibility lets you build a Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 that suits your needs, and there's plenty of room to upgrade and expand this desktop in the future.

5. MSI Infinite A

A great mining PC for mining 24/7

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 – 1080 Ti | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 2TB HDD; 128GB SSD – 2TB HDD; 512GB SSD

Very powerful system

Whisper quiet fans

Variety of ports can be confusing

High specs mean high price tag

This is another fantastic gaming PC that also doubles as a versatile mining PC. Thanks to its powerful components, you'll be getting some good returns when you put it to mining, and the excellent cooling system of this PC means it can run for long periods of time without overheating - or getting too noisy. It's another expensive outlay, but one that could quickly pay off if you mine wisely.

