Best fitness tracker in India: The top activity bands in 2018

The whole catalogue of fitness-centric tech products have seen immense demand over the past few years, but the most sought after way to track your daily activities seems to be the fitness bands. In India, we have fitness bands ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 30,000 and the market for such products is growing.

While brands like Xiaomi have some dependable products like Mi Band at unbelievably low costs, the segment is still dominated by known names like Garmin, Fitbit and TomTom.

A fitness tracker is the best way to monitor your health and activity without having to pay too much attention to it. It can constantly measure your vitals, quality of sleep and step count effortlessly and accurately. The differentiating factor that's used to judge a fitness band is its accuracy and usability.

In India, the fitness band market is filled with amazing devices, where almost all of them can do a fair job tracking basic activities. But we are only interested in the best, and here's the best fitness bands for your fitness needs.

We won't be looking at smartwatches here, but still, if you are interested in any of those, go check our best smartwatch guide for that, which includes the Apple Watch 3, LG Watch Style and Samsung Gear S3.

1. Moov Now

The real fitness tracker

Screen: No | Heart rate tracker: No | Waterproof: Yes | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: Yes, through phone | Battery life: Six months | Compatibility: Android/iOS

Great battery life

Light-weight

Limited features

No screen

The Moov Now is our favorite fitness band in the world right now. The best part is the price, which justifies the quality and features it comes with. It doesn't end there, as the band promises to offer a six month long battery life.

On top of sleep monitoring features, the lightweight fitness band also comes with boxing and rep-based training with a dedicated swimming feature on top of basic sleep and steps tracking.

One compromise that you have to make is the GPS, but the price makes up for it.

Read the full Moov Now review

2. Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro

Samsung comes in a close second place

Screen: Yes, 1.5-inch AMOLED | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Waterproof: Yes | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: Yes, through phone | Battery life: 3 days | Compatibility: Android/iOS

Works on Android and iOS

Impressive value

Lacks alarm function

Barometer is missing

The Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro hasn't made any hefty changes to the company's wearable line since the Gear Fit 2 , but there are a few improvements to an already great tracker that seats it in second place.

The Gear Fit 2 Pro has a gorgeous design that looks fantastic on your wrist and it sports a big, beautiful AMOLED display which lets you see all of your stats nice and clear.

It also comes with GPS built-in so you can leave your phone at home while you go for a run as well as a top-notch heart rate sensor that should give you one of the most accurate readings possible from a wrist-based tracker. Plus it will track your swimming too.

Read the full Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro review

3. TomTom Spark 3

Music, fitness tracking and on-wrist navigation

Screen: Yes, Monochrome | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Waterproof: Yes | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: Yes | Battery life: Two weeks | Compatibility: Android/iOS

Phone-free music

GPS navigation

Maze-like menu system

Mediocre sound quality

The TomTom Spark 3 is the third best fitness watch that's also one of the most feature-rich out of the lot. You can upload and listen to music directly from the watch, without asking for a help from your smartphone. You just need to pair your watch with supported Bluetooth earphones and head out for a run.

More impressive features include the GPS tracking, heart rate monitor and route navigation, which makes it a great wrist companion while discovering new places.

Read the full TomTom Spark 3 review

4. Huawei Band 2 Pro

A slim, capable wearable with impressive battery life

Screen: Yes | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Waterproof: Yes | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: Yes | Battery life: 21 days standby | Compatibility: Android/iOS

Reasonable price

Accurate step counting

Clunky app

Lacks innovative design

Huawei Band 2 Pro is a sleek little fitness tracker that packs tons of features into its compact size and comes at a reasonable price.

The Band 2 Pro has heart rate monitoring, VO2 max, GPS, step and sleep tracking and a seriously impressive battery life. The slim screen means that this tracker will work just as well with running gear as it will with a business suit, although it isn’t going to be as easy to read as some of the competition.

So if you are on a lookout for a fitness device that promises accurate and precise metrics, then you might have to consider the option above but its slim, compact body at this price point is not for someone who wants to buy their first smartwatch.

Read our Huawei Band 2 Pro review

5. Garmin Vivosmart 3

Garmin drops GPS but comes in at fifth place

Screen: Yes, Monochrome | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Waterproof: Water-resistant | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: No | Battery life: 6 days | Compatibility: Android/iOS

Six day battery life

GPS and heart rate monitor

Design is lacking

Data could have more depth

In fifth place is the Garmin Vivosmart 3, which is on the more expensive side of the fitness trackers listed but offers almost everything you'll want from an exercise tracker.

With a six-day long battery life, a heart rate monitor and fitness age feature, this is a device created more for gym-goers than runners.

The Vivosmart HR+, the device Garmin released before this tracker, came with GPS built-in but this newer version has dropped the feature, which is a shame for anyone who wanted to take this watch running.

Even so, you should definitely consider the Garmin Vivosmart 3, especially if you're looking for a band that can do high-end fitness tracking with almost a week-long battery.

Read the full Garmin Vivosmart 3 review

6. Garmin Vivofit 3

A new entry from Garmin

Screen: Yes, LCD | Heart rate tracker: No | Waterproof: Water-resistant | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: No | Battery life: 1 year | Compatibility: Android/iOS

Super-long battery life

Always-on display

No phone notifications

Not the most attractive tracker

The Garmin Vivofit 3 is one of the best fitness trackers the company has ever created and that now means it sits in this prestigious list alongside some other fantastic tracking products.

We particularly like the super-long battery life of the Vivofit 3, which means you won't need to recharge your device for a whole year.

You'll miss out on phone notifications by buying this tracker, but you do get the benefit of an always-on display and some great fitness tracking features.

Read the full Garmin Vivofit 3 review

7. Fitbit Charge 2

The best Fitbit tracker money can buy

Screen: Yes | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Waterproof: No | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: Yes, through phone | Battery life: 4 days | Compatibility: Android/iOS/Windows

Big screen

Comfortable strap

Limited phone notifications

No GPS

The Fitbit Charge 2 is the best Fitbit tracker you can buy right now. It's more expensive than some of the other options from Fitbit, but if you're looking to go jogging this is a great choice that won't cost you as much as a traditional running watch.

It connects with the GPS on your phone, has a large screen to display your data, a heart rate tracker and new fitness features we've only previously seen on the Fitbit Blaze.

It may not be the cheapest device on the list, but this is the best Fitbit tracker money can buy.

Read the full Fitbit Charge 2 review

8. Fitbit Blaze

A solid wearable, but it won't set the world alight

Screen: Yes | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Waterproof: No | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: No | Battery life: 5 days | Compatibility: Android/iOS/Windows

Stunning battery life

Interesting fitness features

Lacking in notifications

Strange design won't suit everyone

Want a fitness tracker that looks more like a watch? You'll likely like the look of the Fitbit Blaze - it's one of the best fitness watches on the planet.

The first tracking watch from Fitbit is a strange looking device, but suits a lot of people and comes with automatic fitness tracking features that make it possible to just jump into an exercise and wait for the results to roll in right away.

With good battery life and a plethora of extra features compared to most other Fitbit devices, this may be the best tracker for you.

Read the full Fitbit Blaze review