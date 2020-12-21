Best Buy PS5 is back in stock, but act fast before it's sold out

Update: Best Buy PS5 is back in stock at Best Buy, so get in the queue quick before it's sold out.

The PS5 is in stock at Best Buy, right now, as the restock for the console went live a few minutes ago. You should try to buy it as soon as possible before it sells out.

You can go directly to the PS5 Best Buy product page where the US retailer has many different packages in stock – standalone disc consoles, PS5 Digital Edition and ones with controllers and games bundles. It's the best spot to buy PS5 today.

Pro tip 1: Go to the Best Buy link ASAP. If you haven't heard, the PS5 console always sell out instantly.

PS5: Best Buy

Best Buy announced that it would have the PS5 in stock today after 8am CT, and with the site slowing to a halt it's likely that stock has just gone live. Move fast, then, and keep refreshing for a shot at a new console.

Pro tip 2: Best Buy PS5 restock is trickling out every few minutes, it seems. Hang on to the Best Buy site for more inventory after pressing that yellow Add to Cart button.

Pro tip 3: There are several bundles. You should try each one. A lot of people are going to only want the standalone console without extras. That bundle then may be yours for the taking.

If you miss out on Best Buy's PS5 stock or simply want to know where to buy PS5 quickly, you'll find all the links to buy PS5 at various retailers below, including the PS5 Digital Edition. Keep checking these links as you never know when more consoles will hit the shelves.