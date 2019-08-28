Axon 10 Pro wants to be the beginning of ZTE's comeback story in the US

The ZTE Axon 10 Pro wants to be the beginning of the Chinese company's comeback story in the US, one year after the firm's seven-year death sentence by the American government which eventually reversed that decision.

This is the first major ZTE Axon phone to come to the US in more than three years, when the ZTE Axon 7 launched as a surprisingly affordable handset with flagship specs and a premium design. A lot has changed since 2016.

The ZTE Axon 10 Pro is the 4G LTE version of the 5G phone we saw at MWC 2019, but one that still carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset (the very same chip that's inside the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus) and options of either 8GB or 12GB of RAM with 256GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot.

Its 6.4-inch Full HD screen has a 92% screen-to-body ratio that takes up nearly the entire front of the phone except for a dewdrop notch design for the front camera.

There are three rear cameras here: a 48MP f/1.7 lens captures 1.6 microns, a 20MP wide angle lens with a 125 degree field of view and an 8MP telephoto lens. It has new software features like Super Night view and 20MP AI portrait bokeh.

While we haven't gotten a chance to fully test out the camera, we have run through the software and it's basically stock Android with a few extras. That's good news fore purists, with perks like the Google Photos app acting as the main gallery app.

The ZTE Axon 10 Pro starts at $549, making it one of the more affordable handsets with a Snapdragon 855 chipset and starting with 8GB of RAM. It's available to pre-order starting today at Newegg and B&H Photo as well as ZTE's own website.