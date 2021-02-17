AMD Ryzen processors will finally reach 5GHz thanks to a free app

AMD Ryzen processors will finally hit 5GHz thanks to the free ClockTuner for Ryzen app – at least, that’s what its creator, Yuri Bubliy is promising.

While the recent AMD Ryzen 5000 processors have been warmly received by critics and customers alike, despite rumors of higher than normal failure rates, they’ve so far not been able to hit 5GHz, with the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X coming the closest at 4.9GHz.

While that 0.1GHz isn’t going to make a huge difference, hitting 5GHz is a big milestone, especially when rival Intel often boasts about how its own processors can achieve that.

However, ClockTuner for Ryzen (you can download the latest version from Guru3D) promises that with an upcoming update, it’ll be able to do just that. Best of all, it’s relatively easy to apply and safe as well.

Taking the pain out of overclocking

ClockTuner for Ryzen automatically overclocks your Ryzen CPU by applying profile tweaks on the cores it deems capable of overclocking safely, while also keeping temperatures and voltages in check.

With ClockTuner for Ryzen 2.1, which is in beta and available for Yuri Bubliy Patreon subscribers, you’ll be able to use its Hybrid OC setting on Zen 3 processors, with a new high performance ‘PX Profile’ which pushes the CPU to over 5GHz.

Finally getting AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 processors to hit 5GHz without any hard work on the user’s part sounds incredibly exciting. We don’t know when the full release of ClockTuner for Ryzen 2.1 is coming, but you can sign up to Yuri Bubliy’s Patreon for news about the software, and to help fund this potentially very helpful app.