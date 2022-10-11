AMD RX 6900 XT is now so cheap, Nvidia’s RTX 4090 pricing is looking even worse

Audio player loading…

AMD’s Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card is dropping in price quickly in recent times, and has never been cheaper going by pricing levels in the US and Europe.

Remember, this used to be the flagship for the RX 6000 series (until the 6950 XT turned up), and as VideoCardz (opens in new tab) highlighted, pricing has fallen to fresh lows, dipping below the $700 mark in the US (and close to $600 in one case, as we’ll see).

At Newegg, the ASRock RX 6900 XT Phantom Gaming (opens in new tab) has been reduced to $670, for example (but in this case, stock has sold through and it’s now back-ordered).

Don’t worry about that, though, because at the time of writing, there’s actually an even better deal at Best Buy, which is selling the XFX Speedster Merc 6900 XT (opens in new tab) for $620; a pretty incredible deal.

Additionally to that, a different XFX model, the XFX Speedster Swift 6900 XT (opens in new tab), has been reduced to $650 at Newegg (albeit on a time limited deal until October 13). And that same deal is present on Amazon.com (opens in new tab), too, if stock should run out with Newegg (or indeed vice versa).

As VideoCardz further reports, prices have dropped further recently in Europe too, with the 6900 XT at around the €735 mark, about €250 cheaper than last month, in fact.

Analysis: Faster falls than Nvidia, and some seriously tempting prices now

The overall scale of the price drop on the 6900 XT at big retailers has been pretty spectacular. Remember that this graphics card was over $1,000 more expensive in the US at the start of this year, and about €1,000 more in Europe for that matter.

As GPU prices have slowly but surely dropped off throughout the course of 2022, and those dips have accelerated in recent times, AMD graphics cards have been faster to sink to MSRP (or below, indeed well below in the case of the 6900 XT, which has a recommended price of $999 in the US).

Nvidia GPUs, on the other hand, have been slower to drop, and have more stubbornly clung to inflated pricing – which is somewhat a measure of their relative popularity, of course. (A quick glance at Newegg’s top-selling graphics cards makes that clear enough – and the ever-present GPU market share reports for that matter).

Seeing major price drops like the 6900 XT has been experiencing of late, with the card now down to 62% of its MSRP in the best deal highlighted above, is pretty exciting. But of course that must be balanced against the reality that next-gen graphics cards are incoming from both AMD and Nvidia (the RTX 4090 is about to arrive on shelves tomorrow, in fact) – so there’s a need to start flogging off existing current-gen stock before it starts to look considerably less attractive.

This may mean we see even better deals down the line, but right now, the price cuts on the 6900 XT are already looking very compelling, it must be said. Particularly when you consider the RTX 4090 and its very expensive launch price tag, which we discuss at length in our full review which just went live.