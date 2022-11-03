AMD has thrown its weight behind decentralized storage

By Will McCurdy
published

AMD, EY, and Seagate are all getting behind the emerging approach to storing data

data centre
(Image credit: Future)
Audio player loading…

AMD, Seagate, and EY have joined the Decentralized Storage Alliance, a new organization aimed at promoting the benefits of a decentralized approach to storage. 

Decentralized storage is a technology where data is stored on a distributed network run by computers, or nodes, located across multiple locations. 

The new organization, which also includes blockchain firms Protocol Labs and the Filecoin Foundation among its founding members, will reportedly focus on "driving awareness and adoption" of decentralized technologies such as the cryptocurrency  Filecoin, file sharing network IPFS, and peer-to-peer network stack libp2p.

Why use decentralized storage?

In comparison to the currently omnipresent public cloud storage model, decentralized storage will mean that the centralized control and orchestration server will require significantly fewer resources, due to much of the work being taken up by other machines on the network.

However, as not all computers over a distributed network can always be relied upon, there is generally some level of duplication involved.

What will the new organization do?

The Alliance will allegedly create a “trusted forum” where organizations can collaborate to accelerate the adoption of decentralized storage technology.

This will include developing standard specifications and reference architectures that address the "unique needs" of enterprise companies and providing access to education materials, technical resources, and best practices.

In addition, the organization will look to improve the process of onboarding data to decentralized storage networks and make it easier for new data centers to onboard to the network.

Decentralized storage may be a word that we could be hearing a lot more of in the future.

READ MORE:

> The next generation of compute hardware should be a lot more secure

> The Airbnb of Cloud storage has amassed one million TB of storage worldwide

> Our guide to the best cloud backup 

According to research from IDC commissioned by Protocol Labs almost 86% of organizations had a positive view of decentralized storage.

“As a company with a global SaaS blockchain solutions business, we see decentralized storage as an opportunity to diversify and add resilience to our data infrastructure,” said James Canterbury, Partner and Principal at EY Blockchain. "And we see the Alliance as a crucial piece of this – enabling adoption of decentralized storage and cohesion across the broader industry."

  • Interested in taking a more conventional approach? Check out our guide to the best cloud hosting
Will McCurdy

Will McCurdy has been writing about technology for over five years. He has a wide range of specialities including cybersecurity, fintech, cryptocurrencies, blockchain, cloud computing, payments, artificial intelligence, retail technology, and venture capital investment. He has previously written for AltFi, FStech, Retail Systems, and National Technology News and is an experienced podcast and webinar host, as well as an avid long-form feature writer.

See more Computing news