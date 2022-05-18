Acer's updated ConceptD range is fantastic news for content creators

Audio player loading…

Acer has announced that its ConceptD range of laptops and computers will be getting refreshed to include the latest generations of hardware from both Nvidia and Intel.

The range primarily targets creative professionals who have higher-than-average hardware requirements for their work or hobbies, including powerful graphics cards and high-performance processors to work through tasks like 3D rendering.

Updated versions of both the ConceptD 5 and ConceptD 5 Pro laptops will be equipped with a 16-inch OLED display and a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, as well as a choice between either an Nvidia RTX A5500 or Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. They also include up to 32GB of fast LPDDR5 memory and up to 2TB of M.2 SSD storage.

These laptops will have the Nvidia Studio badge to readily identify them as creative workstation devices, and that also means they'll already be equipped with plenty of benefits for creatives, such as Studio drivers and Nvidia Omniverse for collaborative project work.

The new ConceptD 5 laptop will be available in North America in August 2022 with prices starting from $2,499.99 (around £2,000 / AU$3,500) and across Europe, the Middle East and Africa in June starting at €2,399.

Meanwhile, the ConceptD 5 Pro laptop will be available in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in September 2022 starting at €2,599 (around $2,700 / £2,200 / AU$3,900). No date has been officially announced for when the Acer ConceptD 5 Pro will be made available to other regions such as the USA.

Bring on the desktops

(Image credit: Acer)

The updated ConceptD 500 desktop will now also offer a 12th gen Intel core i9 processor and a choice of an Nvidia RTX A4000 or GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. It would appear that the memory configurations are still DDR4 rather than DDR5, but you can choose to have it with up to 128GB of 3200 Mhz of RAM.

Storage space is no joke either as up to 4TB of M.2 SSD storage and up to a 4TB HDD are available, though you could always replace these with larger storage options if this proves insufficient for your needs.

Pricing for the new ConceptD 500 desktop will start at €1,199 / £1,899 (around $1,260 / AU$1,800), with release dates to Europe, the Middle East and Africa planned for September 2022. Acer has also disclosed that shipments to China are not planned until Q4, and no shipping estimate was provided for those living in regions like North America or Australia.

If you wanted something a little more compact, the ConceptD 100 desktop range has been refreshed to include a choice of 12th Gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor and a professional Nvidia T400 or T1000 GPU.

Acer states that this range was developed with both 2D and 3D content creators in mind so they will now support up to 128 GB of DDR4 3200 Mhz memory to run demanding applications, and up to a 2TB HDD and a 2TB M.2 SSD to save large files.

This should make them well suited to 3D modeling and Cad work, while saving desk space if you're working in a cramped studio environment or booth. You can pick one up in Europe (including the UK), the Middle East and Africa from September 2022 from €999 / £899 (around $1,050 / AU$1,500).