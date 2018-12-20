A photograph of OnePlus' CEO Pete Lau with a mysterious smartphone surfaces online

With less than two weeks to go for 2019, there's been a rumble about upcoming 5G devices from companies like Samsung (Galaxy S10), Huawei (P30), and of course, the OnePlus 7. Now, a leaked photo from within the company has surfaced on Twitter, showing OnePlus CEO Pete Lau with a device that many speculate could be either the OnePlus 7, or another unnamed 5G phone from the company.

EXCLUSIVE! Here's your first look at an upcoming OnePlus Device I don't know much about. This image shows the device in prototype/designing stage and it is not final but this is probably how the device may end up looking. That's Pete (CEO of OP) in the img and the device itself. pic.twitter.com/Yau9EsgSDyDecember 19, 2018

The tweet from self-styled 'leaker' Ishan Agarwal appears to have been taken at an internal company meeting. One can see a device on the presentation slide, which is also seen laying on the desk in a red color variant. There is also a white or a grey variant on the right of the image.

The rear of the smartphone appears distinctive, with a huge circular camera bump hitherto unseen on OnePlus smartphones. As of now, there is little clarity where this is the OnePlus 7 or an unnamed 5G OnePlus phone.

Previous reports have alleged that the price of the 5G device could be between $100 and $200. It is expected to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC clubbed with the X50 modem.

2019 promises to be an exciting year for tech aficionados as the industry seems poised to forge ahead with new, more powerful and far-reaching technologies in field like AI, machine learning, and of course, the not-so-humble smartphone. First on the list will be 5G phones, so we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for more news (leaks!).