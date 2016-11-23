8 Nokia phones that changed the world

Now that it has been confirmed that Nokia is gearing up to make a comeback to the smartphone game in 2017, let's go down memory lane and see exactly what made Nokia so popular.
Once the biggest mobile phone manufacturer in the world, Nokia’s fate was sealed after its decision in 2011 to partner with Microsoft’s Windows Phone and sideline Android. However, now its coming back, and that too with three handsets in the offing.
Of the three smartphones, two are tipped to be flagship devices with top of the line specifications and the third, dubbed the Nokia D1C, will be a mid-range device. Nokia will most likely announce these at the Mobile World Congress in 2017, where the company's CEO Rajeev Suri is scheduled to speak.
Thus to celebrate Nokia's grand comeback, let's have a look at the 8 most iconic phones Nokia ever made: