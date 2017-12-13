5G spend to hit 40% by 2025

Spending on 5G networks is set to rise dramatically in the next decade. According to new figures from SNS Research, the technology will account for 40% of network infrastructure expenditure by the end of 2025. However, this will take place against a background of reduced spending in other areas, as the mobile infrastructure undergoes organizational change.

Over the next few years, there will be a slight increase in 5G expenditure, by 2020, 5% of all network investment will be in the technology.

SNS says that, in contrast, the market for 2G, 3G and 4G wireless infrastructure is set to contract: the company estimates that revenues in the network infrastructure market will shrink by 4% in 2017, thanks to a decline in expenditure on macrocell RAN technology.

Increased revenue

However, from next year, the research company claims that there will be an increased investment in HetNet and 5G NR and there will be an annual growth rate of 2% between 2017 and 2020.

The SNS survey, “The 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G wireless network infrastructure market: 2017 – 2030 – with an evaluation of Wi-Fi and WiMAX" comprises two reports covering both the conventional 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G wireless network infrastructure market as well as the emerging HetNet sub-market.