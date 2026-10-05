Live
October Prime Day home office deals live — I found the best savings on Apple Mac minis, FlexiSpot chairs, Epson printers, Logitech gear and more
What to buy for your home office in Amazon's October Prime Day sale
Gadgets: Deals under $50 | £50
Tech: Mini PCs & laptops • Monitors • Printers • Peripherals
Furniture: Chairs • Desks
Amazon's October Prime Day - officially called Prime Big Deal Days - runs from October 6 to 7, and early discounts are already appearing. Throughout the event, I'll be here finding all the latest home office deals to find the upgrades that are actually worth buying.
From top office chairs and mini PCs we've tested to affordable productivity gadgets, I'm selecting the essential WFH upgrades based on our reviews and testing, price history, specifications, and overall value for money. Each pick here looks at who it's best for, why I recommend checking it out, and whether now's the time to buy or if you should wait for an even deeper discount.
You can check out all the deals across tech, home, and more by clicking here. As usual with Amazon's Prime Day sales, you'll need a Prime subscription to get a lot of the deals once the Big Deal Days start at midnight, and you can get a free 30-day trial here.
Prime Day home office deals: Editor's picks
Sihoo has consistently impressed in chair tests, and this budget pick has a feature most cheap office chairs don't: fully adaptive lumbar support.
➡️ UK deal: now £190
Read moreRead less▼
A must-buy mini PC, Apple's new M6 machine gets its first price cut. Ideal for professionals and creators who value high performance.
➡️ UK price: now £824 (was £899)
Read moreRead less▼
We praised this "high-speed, high-quality" desktop in our review. A genuinely excellent office upgrade.
➡️ UK price: now £52 (was £70)
Read moreRead less▼
Prime Day home office deals under $50 | £50
Laptops & mini PCs
AMD Ryzen 7 170 | 16GB DDR5 | 512GB SSD
Best for: Remote workers and students who want a reliable ultraportable with up to 15 hours battery life.
Why I chose it: We scored this laptop 4 stars in our review and found performance ideal for day-to-day work and study. However, it lacks the specs for serious workloads.
Read moreRead less▼
AMD Ryzen 7 640HS | 32GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD
Best for: Professionals, students, and creators.
Why I chose it: My top pick mini PC for most people, we awarded it 4.5 stars, and even managed to use it for playing games. USB4 and 2.5G LAN ports are great extras, but it's not a graphics powerhouse out of the box.
➡️ UK deal: now £560 (was £590)
Read moreRead less▼
Best for: Professionals and creators who value speed and performance.
Why I chose it: It's the first price-cut on the new Mac mini, and the previous model scored 5 stars in our review. Buy it if you don't already have a Mac mini (M4) - it's a better performer, but not leaps and bounds beyond it.
➡️ UK price: now £824 (was £899)
Read moreRead less▼
AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 6650H | 16GB LPDDR5 | 512GB SSD
Best for: Remote workers who need a budget mini PC for daily tasks.
Why I chose it: Scored 4.5 stars in our review, it sailed through productivity workloads, video calls, and features OCuLink and dual 2.5G LAN ports. The only fail here is that you can't upgrade the memory.
➡️ UK price: now £350 (was £439)
Read moreRead less▼
Monitors & displays
Best for: Professionals and creators who want a well-priced 32-inch 4K monitor.
Why I chose it: Dell has always delivered exceptional monitor experiences during our reviews, features 120Hz refresh rate, and 95% DCI-P3.
➡️ UK deal: now £335
Read moreRead less▼
Best for: Business travelers who need a 15.6in portable monitor as a primary or secondary display.
Why I chose it: In our 4-star review, we called it "a super-light, hyper-functional portable display that is great to have as an extra display for all of your tech." Buy it only if you need it. I expect the price to drop more once Prime Day starts.
➡️ UK deal: now £89
Read moreRead less▼
Best for: Professionals and gamers who need a 16.1in portable display.
Why I chose it: I use this ultra-thin screen everyday for work and play, and scored it 4.5 stars in my review. It hits 2.5K resolution with 180Hz refresh rates. It's not a small screen, but it's light enough for travel.
➡️ UK deal: now £160
Read moreRead less▼
Printers
Best for: Remote workers, students, and small business users who want cartridge-free printing.
Why I chose it: Easily my top printer for the home, we scored it 4.5 stars and it has more features and free ink than any other printer we've tested at this price.
➡️ UK deal: now £370 (was £460)
Read moreRead less▼
Best for: Families, students, and remote workers looking for a top-performing and affordable ink tank printer.
Why I chose it: This Canon printer performed exceptionally well in our tests, scoring 4 stars, and delivering good all-round performance. A good buy for those who don't need high-volume printing or extra features like auto-duplex.
➡️ UK deal: now £148 with voucher (was £184)
Read moreRead less▼
Best for: Families, professionals, and students who print more casually.
Why I chose it: It's got everything a top inkjet printer should have, including print, scan, copy, and fax capabilities, automatic two-sided printing, and an automatic document feeder. The downside is inkjet cartridges will add to the on-going running costs versus an ink tank.
➡️ UK deal: now £122 (was £130)
Read moreRead less▼
Best for: Anyone who wants a cheap printer for occasional use.
Why I chose it: It's one of the cheapest printers I've seen so far from a trusted brand. It includes print, scan, and copy functions. However, it's not fast and cartridge costs can add up.
➡️ UK deal: now £33 (was £56)
Read moreRead less▼
Peripherals
Best for: Anyone who wants a personality-driven 4-port USB charger for peripherals.
Why I chose it: This 100W fast charger got 5 stars in our tests, where we called it "one of the best wall chargers on the market. It’s modestly priced against competitors, delivers super-fast charging and displays entertaining emojis." It won't charge most laptops, but it'll tackle smaller devices like phones and tablets.
➡️ UK price: now £40 (was £56)
Read moreRead less▼
Best for: macOS users who want a keyboard with flawless compatibility across Apple devices.
Why I chose it: With the new Mac mini now on the streets, this is a nice companion piece - and it'll work with MacBooks, iPads, and iPhones, too. It connects automatically to Apple devices, but it's pretty expensive for a non-mechanical keyboard. For that, I recommend a Keychron.
➡️ UK price: now £75 (was £99)
Read moreRead less▼
Best for: Professionals working with multiple apps.
Why I chose it: I've always liked Elgato's Stream Deck, which serves up customizable buttons for switching apps at a push. This one is capped at 6 buttons, but other models expand that (although they're more expensive). For basic office work, this one works best.
➡️ UK price: now £48 (was £60)
Read moreRead less▼
Best for: Professionals and creators who want large storage capacity and fast transfers.
Why I chose it: I love Samsung SSDs. This one scored 4 stars in our review, hits speeds up to 2000 MB/s, and even has a 3-meter drop resistance.
➡️ UK deal: now £192 (was £239)
Read moreRead less▼
Best for: Professionals who want one of the best fast-charging docks we've tested.
Why I chose it: This 200W 6-port dock scored 4.5 stars in our review, where we said "charging products really don’t get much better than the Anker Prime Charger."
➡️ UK deal: now £52 (was £70)
Read moreRead less▼
Best for: Home office workers, families, and gamers who want a simple mesh router to kill dead zones.
Why I chose it: Skip the dual-band eero 7 and opt for this - it's a tri-band model that supports key Wi-Fi 7 features like MLO for seamless whole home connectivity. But avoid it if you need intricate networking settings, as it's designed for plug-and-play.
➡️ UK deal: now £525 (was £750)
Read moreRead less▼
Best for: Professionals and programmers on Windows and Mac.
Why I chose it: This is the best mechanical keyboard I've ever used - I'm typing on it right now. I scored it 5 stars, and love how customizable it is.
➡️ UK deal: now £92 (was £115)
Read moreRead less▼
Best for: Professionals and creators in the office and at home.
Why I chose it: It's the best wireless mouse you can get, specifically designed with features for productivity tasks. We awarded it 4.5 stars in our review.
➡️ UK deal: now £86
Read moreRead less▼
Best for: Remote workers upgrading their laptop webcam.
Why I chose it: This 1080p webcam with automatic light correction, privacy shutter, and a built in mic is hard to fault at this price.
➡️ UK price: now £30 (was £40)
Read moreRead less▼
Best for: Home and office workers who need extra ports for accessories.
Why I chose it: This is a sleek, compact 9-in-1 dock that includes a host of USB and display ports, plus a card reader.
➡️ UK deal: now £27 (was £34)
Read moreRead less▼
Office chairs
Best for: Professionals who want a budget office chair packed with features
Why I chose it: Fully adaptive lumbar support, flip-up armrests, lockable recline, breathable mesh backrest. Most chairs at this price usually have more compromises.
➡️ UK deal: now £190
Read moreRead less▼
Best for: Home and office workers who want the most adjustability for the price.
Why I chose it: Tested by us with a 4.5-star review, it delivered all-day comfort at an exceptional price. I especially like the adaptive lumbar support.
➡️ UK deal: now £230 (was £350)
Read moreRead less▼
Best for: Executives who want electric adjustments, stylish design, and a premium build.
Why I chose it: Scored 4.5 stars in our review, with outstanding ergonomics. Our expert reviewer loves it, but I'd recommend only buying it if you're always at your desk and a C7 doesn't offer what you need. It's incredibly expensive.
➡️ UK deal: now £1068 (was £1270)
Read moreRead less▼
Standing desks
Best for: Workers looking for the cheapest standing desk worth your money.
Why I chose it: FlexiSpot always reviews well in our tests, and this desk boasts a stable single-piece desktop, USB ports, and 28.9 to 46.5in height range.
➡️ UK deal: now £89 with voucher (was £109)
Read moreRead less▼
Best for: Professionals who need extra storage for laptops and stationery.
Why I chose it: Earned 4.5 stars in our review, a 28.3 - 47.6-in height range, and it's got what so many sit-stand desks lack - a drawer. For the price, it's an easy recommendation.
➡️ UK deal: now £203 with code DESK30 (was £290)
Read moreRead less▼
Best for: Remote workers in apartments and smaller spaces.
Why I chose it: It's one of the smallest standing desks around, with a 28.3 - 46.5in height range and built-in storage and monitor riser. However, I only recommend this if you have a tight workspace, as its not the largest desktop.
➡️ UK deal: now £90 (was £100)
Read moreRead less▼
I've covered big sales events like Prime Day and Black Friday for four years here at TechRadar Pro - and I haven't been able to resist a good deal since about 1991. As an inveterate deal-hunter and obsessive researcher, I know where to find great deals and whether all those lovely discounts really do offer good value for money. My team and I have tested a wide range of office essentials from standing desks and office chairs to mini PCs and docks, and for Prime Day (or Big Deal Days, as Amazon calls its October sale), I'll be on the prowl for our top-reviewed models as well as those with the biggest discounts.
How I choose the best Prime Day home office deals
When tracking the top deals, I prioritize tech and furniture that we've tested and reviewed, or that me and my team love using. While some deals may have big discounts, I'll generally recommend products we have first-hand experience using.
When it comes to prices, I use price-tracking tools like Keepa and CamelCamelCamel, our extensive library of previous deals articles, as well as good old-fashioned manual searches. Yep, I really am here visiting different sites to see if it's cheaper elsewhere. It's what I'd do if I were buying something for myself, so I do it for readers too.
For most deals, I'll highlight who the product is best for based on our use, what you need to know before buying, and whether it's worth buying now or waiting for a bigger discount. And I'll remove offers where the price rises to the point where the product no longer offers genuinely good value for money.
Live coverage
LIVE: Latest Updates
"The ideal charging companion"
Ugreen's 100W 4-port Uno is one of those desktop accessories I absolutely adore. I mean that quite literally. It's adorable. And it earned itself a 5-star review as one of the best (and most affordable) wall chargers you can get. It got discounted just a few weeks ago, and I'm hoping it stays this low throughout the sales event.
The quirky Uno combines 100W GaN charging with three USB-C ports, one USB-A port, a TFT expression display, removable magnetic feet, four-device simultaneous charging and multiple built-in safety protections.
In the UK: now £40 (was £56)
Read moreRead less▼
Prime Big Deal Days has arrived (in the UK)
It's official, the October Prime Day sale is now live in the UK, with deals going live now (and ending at 11:59pm on October 7). You can see all the deals on Amazon.co.uk here.
US readers will still have a few hours to wait until the sale starts in earnest.
Prime Big Deal Days is almost here
October's Prime Big Deal Days are almost here, with Amazon running sales from midnight in your territory. I'll be here throughout the event finding the best office tech deals from Amazon and other retailers (because honestly, a deal's a deal in my book). Stay tuned for all the WFH upgrades you need.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.