Amazon's October Prime Day - officially called Prime Big Deal Days - runs from October 6 to 7, and early discounts are already appearing. Throughout the event, I'll be here finding all the latest home office deals to find the upgrades that are actually worth buying.

From top office chairs and mini PCs we've tested to affordable productivity gadgets, I'm selecting the essential WFH upgrades based on our reviews and testing, price history, specifications, and overall value for money. Each pick here looks at who it's best for, why I recommend checking it out, and whether now's the time to buy or if you should wait for an even deeper discount.

You can check out all the deals across tech, home, and more by clicking here. As usual with Amazon's Prime Day sales, you'll need a Prime subscription to get a lot of the deals once the Big Deal Days start at midnight, and you can get a free 30-day trial here.

Prime Day home office deals: Editor's picks

Prime Day home office deals under $50 | £50

Laptops & mini PCs

Monitors & displays

Top portable pick Save 16% MSI Pro MP165 E6: was $94.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Best for: Business travelers who need a 15.6in portable monitor as a primary or secondary display.

Why I chose it: In our 4-star review, we called it "a super-light, hyper-functional portable display that is great to have as an extra display for all of your tech." Buy it only if you need it. I expect the price to drop more once Prime Day starts. ➡️ UK deal: now £89 Read more Read less ▼

Printers

Peripherals

Apple Magic Keyboard: was $99 now $79.99 at Amazon Best for: macOS users who want a keyboard with flawless compatibility across Apple devices.

Why I chose it: With the new Mac mini now on the streets, this is a nice companion piece - and it'll work with MacBooks, iPads, and iPhones, too. It connects automatically to Apple devices, but it's pretty expensive for a non-mechanical keyboard. For that, I recommend a Keychron. ➡️ UK price: now £75 (was £99) Read more Read less ▼

Office chairs

Standing desks

Deals picked by Deals picked by Steve Clark Office furniture & hardware editor I've covered big sales events like Prime Day and Black Friday for four years here at TechRadar Pro - and I haven't been able to resist a good deal since about 1991. As an inveterate deal-hunter and obsessive researcher, I know where to find great deals and whether all those lovely discounts really do offer good value for money. My team and I have tested a wide range of office essentials from standing desks and office chairs to mini PCs and docks, and for Prime Day (or Big Deal Days, as Amazon calls its October sale), I'll be on the prowl for our top-reviewed models as well as those with the biggest discounts.

How I choose the best Prime Day home office deals

When tracking the top deals, I prioritize tech and furniture that we've tested and reviewed, or that me and my team love using. While some deals may have big discounts, I'll generally recommend products we have first-hand experience using.

When it comes to prices, I use price-tracking tools like Keepa and CamelCamelCamel, our extensive library of previous deals articles, as well as good old-fashioned manual searches. Yep, I really am here visiting different sites to see if it's cheaper elsewhere. It's what I'd do if I were buying something for myself, so I do it for readers too.

For most deals, I'll highlight who the product is best for based on our use, what you need to know before buying, and whether it's worth buying now or waiting for a bigger discount. And I'll remove offers where the price rises to the point where the product no longer offers genuinely good value for money.