Echofon Pro (iPad) review

The iPad has far fewer Twitter clients than the iPhone. While we wait for Tweetie to be released you can realistically choose between Twitterrific (pretty, focused), Twittelator (a bit too extravagant for some), Osfoora HD (a new contender winning lots of fans) and Echofon.

Since Echofon has so many fans on the iPhone, it's a strong candidate. But although it's capable, its interface seems bleak to the point of actual ugliness.

It's not just about aesthetics either; the only-slightly heavier black line that separates old tweets from new, for example, makes it hard to glance at and see which tweets remain unread.

Still, there's lots to like. It supports proper API retweets and geotagging, and can group conversations into threads. Here, though, its behaviour is divisive; it's good that it gathers tweets that aren't in a strict thread, but it can be hard to tell who's replying to who.

It supports configurable push notifications, though their appearance seemed a little hit-and-miss. But as we write this review, it can't (unlike the iPhone version) sync read/unread tweets between the Mac/iPhone versions. Hopefully more to come.

