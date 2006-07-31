Sony Vaio VN-CX1

Novelty. It's a wonderful thing. Take this USB optical mouse-cum-Skype phone; what a great idea! But given the fact that novelty wears off, there's a limit to how much we're prepared to pay for such items. That's why everyone coos over Sony's Aibo, but barely anyone bought one. The VN-CX1 is light, saves space and looks as stylish as the concept allows.

But it's hewn from slightly flimsy plastic, has no display or buttons and will give your wallet a sound kicking. If you are a desperately fashion-conscious exec, this will make you the toast of the boardroom for a week, but where's that next meal coming from, eh?