StarTech USB 3.0 to HDMI/DVI External Video Card Multi Monitor Adapter review

StarTech.com returns with another snappily-named, though pretty useful, product: the StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI/DVI External Video Card Multi Monitor Adapter - 1920 x 1080. It just rolls off the tongue doesn't it?

The device is a basic external graphics card that transforms a USB 3.0 port into an HDMI or DVI output, enabling you to add a second monitor, or even an HD TV, to expand the desktop of your PC or laptop.

When it comes to desktop PCs, the uses for this device are quite limited. Unless you have the most basic of integrated graphics cards, your PC should have two outputs for connecting multiple monitors. If you want to add a third monitor, however, then this is an option that is both cheaper and easier than upgrading your graphics cards.

Of course older PCs could potentially benefit from the StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI/DVI External Video Card Multi Monitor Adapter, but it's unlikely that they would have a USB 3.0 port. The adapter is also compatible with USB 2.0 ports, but the results aren't as good, due to the reduced bandwidth.

Through both USB 3.0 and 2.0 ports, the StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI/DVI External Video Card Multi Monitor Adaptor - 1920 x 1080 did a good job of extending the desktop of our test laptop onto a 1080p-capable monitor. The colours looked good, and even though the laptop's monitor was only capable of 1366 x 768, the monitor displayed 1920 x 1080 resolutions fine.

It was easy to install, with the drivers provided on a CD. However, games couldn't be played through the adapter - it's just not powerful enough. High definition videos looked and played fantastically through the USB 3.0 port, but when plugged into the USB 2.0 port, playback was pretty choppy.

Verdict

As a cheap way to add a second display, the StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI/DVI External Video Card Multi Monitor Adapter is a decent choice - as long as you have a spare USB 3.0 port.