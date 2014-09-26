Fujifilm HQ-Pro SSD review

This SSD is a reasonably impressive performer, but it's simply too pricey.

The Fujifilm HQ-Pro is a standard 2.5-inch SSD, built with a controller and 19nm 2-bit MLC Flash memory from Toshiba.

Yes, you read that correctly. The HQ-Pro is a solid-state drive from Fujifilm, a brand associated by just about everyone with cameras rather than storage. Not that this is a particularly surprising move – other companies such as Panasonic have recently jumped into the market too, yet they're not a company with a rich history of storage products either.

Actually, Fujifilm already sells a wide range of SD cards, which perfectly complements its camera business. While SSDs are a quite different technology, Fujifilm already has plenty of expertise in bringing storage products to market, so it's less of a leap than you might think.

That said, while SD cards are a great accessory for camera sales, it's not obvious which markets Fujifilm has a foothold in where an SSD makes a perfect companion purchase. The company has slotted the HQ-Pro into its recording media category, which is a slight stretch.

Four models

There are four capacities available: 60GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. We were sent a 128GB and 256GB version, but thankfully, not the 60GB variant, since this capacity is so small it's now barely worth using when larger drives are more affordable than they were.

Cased in aluminium, the 2.5-inch SATA 3 drive is 7mm high, which is rapidly becoming a standard physical size for SSDs. Early generations were 9.5mm, which prevented them from fitting in certain laptops and games consoles.

Power consumption is rated at 2.8W for the 128GB model, 3.1W for the 256GB and 3.4W for the 512GB drive.

It's a shame these drives have such a hefty price tag

As with other SSDs, the HQ-Pro has not been entirely built by Fujifilm. As we already mentioned, the parts have been sourced from third parties, namely Toshiba for both the 19nm NAND flash memory and controller. In fact, this is really a Toshiba SSD with Fujifilm's branding.

Other markets work in exactly the same way. Many companies will assemble devices such as displays, tablets and televisions entirely from parts manufactured by others. The PC industry grew to its present size based on this very principle.