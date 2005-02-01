Toshiba SD-63HK review

The stylish SD-63HK is the result of Toshiba's collaboration with American audio specialists KOI. It boasts the usual surround sound format suspects (Dolby Digital and DTS) as well as Dolby Pro-Logic II. Connections happily include top-notch component video outputs, as well as an RGB-enabled Scart.

The partnership with KOI has clearly paid off, as the Toshiba fills the room with a well-balanced sound that could easily rival more costly setups. The soundstage is expansive, with the satellites and subwoofer providing plenty of gusto and energy. Pictures via both component and Scart connections are also very impressive, making this a good-value system.