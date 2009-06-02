Trending

Smart Titanium TMS43 4.3 degree Monoblock LNB review

Receive signals from two 'birds' at once with this handy gadget

mart Titanium TMS43 4.3 degree Monoblock LNB
This little gadget allows you to recieve signals from two different satellites without the cost of motorisation

Our Verdict

A very handy gadget if you're looking to expand your satellite horizons on a budget

For

  • Easy to install
  • Works well
  • Inexpensive

Against

  • Spacing between satellites 'fixed'
  • Not for dishes with extended side support struts
  • Not as flexible as DiSEqC motorised mount

A monoblock – basically, a single LNB designed to receive two satellites with one dish – is obviously not as flexible as motorisation.

Switching between satellites – it has built-in DiSEqC 1.0 switchboxes for this purpose – is, however, much faster and reliable because the dish doesn't have to move. Installation is easier too.

The Smart Titanium TMS43 has a 4.3° spacing. It's designed to meet the needs of those wanting channels on both the Hot Bird 1x cluster (13°E) and the new Eurobird 9A (9.0°E), a popular source of adult channels.

The universal LNB of the TMS43 is said to have a 0.1dB noise figure – a specification that can be taken with a pinch of salt. The unit is white (to reflect radiation and keep as cool as possible) and is supplied with a weather-resistant 'boot' for its F-socket. No wonder the TMS43 can carry a five-year guarantee.

Also included is an LNB bracket adapter. It proved simple to install the device on an off set dish of 80cm average diameter – the recommended size.

But you can't use dishes with side-mounted supporting struts for the LNB boom; these include some Channel Master and Andrews models. Such struts can foul the large body of the TMS43 and limit its adjustment range. They could, says Satellite Superstore, also cast a 'shadow', reducing the available signal.

The LNB is positioned in the bracket (the left Hot Bird feed – if looking at the rear of the LNB – is the one that's inserted) and the dish 'peaked' for Hot Bird.

Then switch over to Eurobird, rotating the assembly within the bracket slightly until best reception is achieved (use a signal meter).

The TMS43 worked surprisingly well; little further adjustment was needed for good results from the secondary satellite. DiSEqC position 2 selects Hot Bird, while DiSEqC position 1 selects Eurobird 9A.

All of the key transponders of both satellites were easily received. It's a great proposition if you want reception of these two birds at minimal cost.

