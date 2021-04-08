Yes, that is a Mi Band 5 display on the back of Mi 11 Ultra

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and the Mi smart band 5 have a feature in common. Xiaomi’s top of the line flagship phone in the Mi 11 series, the Mi 11 Ultra was unveiled a couple of weeks back in China with a few exciting features and one of them is the fact that the phone comes with a tiny secondary display on the back.

Xiaomi’s CEO, Lei Jun in his live video on Chinese social media platform revealed that the display which sits next to the camera module on the rear is from Mi Band 5. The Mi Band 5 sports a 1.1-inches 126 x 294 resolution AMOLED display with 450 nits brightness.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 was announced last year and is still the latest budget wearable in India even though the Mi Band 6 is already out. The secondary AMOLED display on the rear can be used to check notifications, selfies, reminders, music controls, timer, and other customizations. The display is also said to be very power efficient. According to the official claim the display can stay up to 55 hours with a 10% battery left.

While we presumed that Xiaomi had developed a new display for the phone, it turns out they were using the panels from the Mi Band 5 — a smart move to save up on cost as well.

On the front, the Mi 11 Ultra sports a 6.81-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision capabilities. The device is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 888 chipset with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of camera, the Mi 11 Ultra comes with a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor, a periscopic 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom and a 48MP (Sony IMX586) sensor. It has a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired as well as 67W wireless charging.

Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual-stereo speakers with sound by Harman Kardon, 10W reverse charging, and IP68 water resistance.

The Mi 11 Ultra will be launched in India on April 23 and the device will be sold via Amazon.

