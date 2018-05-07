Xiaomi Redmi S2 will be launched on 10 May in China

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest budget device, the Redmi S2 in China on 10 May. The company has been teasing the device for some time now and we have also seen many leaks of it as well. Now, the company has announced on Weibo that the device will finally be launched.

Xiaomi has posted a teaser on its Weibo handle in which Liu Haoran, a Chinese actor is shown holding a pink color variant of the device. The device is similar to what we saw on the leaked images earlier and looks similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 Specifications

While Xiaomi has confirmed that it will launch the device in China on 10 May, the company has not confirmed anything about the specifications of the device. The device is expected to run on Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 9 skinned on top. It will feature a 5.99-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels.

In terms of performance, the Xiaomi Redmi S2 is expected to be powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with Adreno 506 GPU. The device will come in three variants - 2GB RAM + 16GB storage, 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.

The teaser also mentions that the device will be selfie-centric so we can expect Xiaomi to launch more selfie centric devices in the S series. The Redmi S2 features a dual camera setup at the back consisting of a 12MP primary camera with PDAF, EIS and a secondary 5MP camera. On the front, the device will sport a 16MP selfie camera with a selfie flash.

The Xiaomi Redmi S2 will be powered by a 3,080mAh battery and will come with standard connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 and a USB port. The device will come with a fingerprint sensor at the back and an Infrared port at the top.