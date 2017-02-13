Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X price announced, to go on sale this Valentine’s Day

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X was officially unveiled in China on February 8. The launch was rumoured for February 14th earlier, but the company decided to roll out the smartphone earlier. Redmi Note 4X will go on sale from February 14 onwards and the company has shared the price one day prior to the sale.

The company unveiled the price of the Redmi Note 4X on Xiaomi’s official forum, where it unveiled the product. Prices for the Redmi Note 4X starts from RMB 999 (Approx. Rs. 9,700), whereas the limited edition Hatsune Miku edition is priced at RMB 1,299 (Approx Rs. 12,600). The Hatsune Miku variant has the same specifications as the normal version but it comes bundled with a customised power bank, phone casing, and a Hatsune theme pack.

Redmi Note 4X comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080p) display and a huge 4100 mAh battery. The new Redmi 4X will offer a better performance with a 14nm FinFET Snapdragon 625 processor which is 20% more power efficient that the Redmi Note 3 . It boasts of the same metal unibody design that we have seen earlier on the Redmi Note 4. The Redmi Note 4X is available only with 3GB of RAM unlike the Redmi Note 4.

On the camera front, it has a 13MP CMOS camera on the rear and 5MP front camera. However, there is no word about the pricing of the smartphone but we can expect it to be priced similar to the Redmi Note 4 Indian version. Looking at the specifications, it is highly possible that the Redmi Note 4X will be limited to the Chinese market.

The smartphone will be available in 5 colours to choose from: Green, Gold, Grey, Pink and Black.

All the specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X are similar to the Redmi Note 4 ( Review) Indian version. To recall, the Redmi Note 4 in India - 32GB/2GB RAM is priced at Rs 9,999, 32GB/3GB RAM is priced at Rs 10,999, and 64GB/4GB RAM is priced at Rs 12,999.