Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite specs leak a day before launch

Xiaomi is hosting an online launch event on April 30. We will see the Redmi Note 9 series going global along with the new Mi 10 Note Lite. Just a day before the event, the price and specs of the new Mi Note 10 have been revealed.

The company had already made it clear that they would be bringing Redmi Note 9 Series globally a few days back and also announced that they will also introduce a new Mi Note 10 Lite device which will join the Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro family.

The Mi Note 10 Lite with pricing and full specifications have been listed online on a Russian e-commerce platform. The listings were tipped to 91mobiles by popular tipster Ishan Agarwal.

Mi Note 10 Lite Full Specifications and Renders are here! Comes in these three pretty colours and a great looking design along with some other expected hardware... What are your thoughts? Check out the link for everything:https://t.co/bIZxvM2lJG pic.twitter.com/lMUBILx4thApril 29, 2020

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite specifications

Mi 10 Note Lite Specs Display: 6.47-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Processor: Octa-core Snapdragon 730G RAM: 6GB Storage: 128GB Rear camera: 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Front camera: 32MP Battery: 5,260mAh, 30W fast charging OS: MIUI 11 based on Android 10 Dimensions: 74.2 x 157.8 x 9.67 mm Weight: 208 grams Colours: black, white, and blue

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 will house a 6.47-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with 2,340×1,080 resolution. The device will come in a water-drop style notch which holds the front camera. Under the hood, the Mi Note 10 Lite will be powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 730G chipset coupled with Adreno 618 GPU, which is similar to the one we’ve seen on the Poco X2 .

Mi Note 10 Lite will feature a quad rear camera array along with dual-LED flash. A primary 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Over to the front, the Mi 10 Note Lite will have a 32MP selfie camera.

The device will be paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The device is said to come with a huge 5,260mAh with 30W fast charging support via Type-C. It will also feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone will come with MIUI 11 based on Android 10 out of the box.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: 91mobiles) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: 91mobiles)

Connectivity options onboard will include dual SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11 (2.4G + 5G), Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, dual GPS, and GLONASS. In terms of dimensions, the Mi 10 Note Lite will measure at 74.2 x 157.8 x 9.67 mm and will weigh around 208 grams.

The image doesn’t give us an idea with regards to the type of fingerprint scanner being used. We can expect the Mi 10 Note Lite to pack in an in-display fingerprint scanner or a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Mi Note 10 Lite price

According to a Russian e-commerce website, the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB will be priced at RUB 24,595(~Rs 25,282). The website lists only one variant and it is already available for purchase. It will come in three colours - black, white, and blue.