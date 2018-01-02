Xiaomi Mi A1 starts receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update

Xiaomi has started rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo update for its Mi A1 smartphone in India. The smartphone was launched as an Android One device in September last year in partnership with Google. It is the first device from Xiaomi to get the Android Oreo update.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 was launched with Android 7.1 Nougat and the company had released the Android 8.0 Oreo Beta update in December last year. At the launch of the Mi A1, Xiaomi had promised that the device will receive the Android 8.0 Oreo update by the end 2017 and the company kept its promise by starting the rollout on the last day of the year.

After getting the Android 8.0 Oreo update, the Mi A1 is now the cheapest Android device to run on Android 8.0 Oreo. As part of the Android One program, the Mi A1 gets faster Android updates and security patches. The device will also get the Android P update and Xiaomi has claimed that it will be one of the first devices to get that one too.

The Android 8.0 Oreo update comes with new features such as Picture-in-Picture mode, Notification dots, Background limits, Smart text selection, Background limits and more. The update also comes with the December Android security patch.

The update is being rolled out in phases by the company and all devices will soon receive the update. It is 1107.4MB in size and the device should be running v7.12.19 (Android N) to get the v7.12.29 (Android O) update.

During the beta, it was reported that Oreo will also bring Fast Charge support for the Mi A1. It was reported that the Mi A1 now charges from 0 to 100% in 92 minutes, down from the two hours it required earlier.

Apart from the new features, the update also brings faster app load times, revamped settings menu, adaptive icons and a faster boot time. To check if your device has received the Oreo update, go to Setting and click on Software Updates.