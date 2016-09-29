Xiaomi Mi 5s vs Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus; What’s different?

Xiaomi just unveiled the Xiaomi Mi 5s in China with 4GB of RAM and the Snapdragon 821 processor. The smartphone is an iterative upgrade over the Xiaomi Mi 5, which was launched earlier this year and aims to steal the best budget flagship crown back from the OnePlus 3.

Xiaomi also unveiled a Plus variant of the Mi 5s with a pair of 13MP cameras on the back, just like the dual camera setup on the iPhone 7 Plus.

What is different between the Mi 5s and the Mi5s Plus?

Hardware/Display

In terms of the display, while the Xiaomi Mi 5s carries the same screen size and resolution as the Mi 5 (5.15-inch, 1080p HD), Xiaomi has added an Apple 3D touch-esque pressure sensitive display on the top variant of the Mi5s.

On the hardware front, The Xiaomi Mi 5s sees a slew of noteworthy internal upgrades over its predecessor, the Mi 5. The Xiaomi Mi 5s comes with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 821 processor, 3GB/4GB of DDR4 RAM, a 3200mAh battery and 64GB/128GB of UFS 2.0 internal storage.

The Mi 5s Plus on the other hand comes with a 5.7-inch 1080pHD display, 4GB or a whopping 6GB of RAM and a massive 3800mAh battery. The CPU and storage options remain the same, with the Snapdragon 821 SoC and 64/128GB of internal storage.

The Mi 5s Plus doesn’t come with the pressure sensitive display.

Cameras

Another point of differentiation between the two smartphones is in their camera setups.

While both cameras come with the same 4MP front camera, the rear cameras are a completely different story.

The Xiaomi Mi 5s comes with a new 12MP rear camera using Sony’s IMX378 sensor. The same sensor is also used in the Nexus 6P and HTC 10, both of which produce more than adequate, if not the best images.

The Mi 5s Plus takes things up a notch with a dual camera setup on the back. It comes with two 13MP cameras, one of which is a monochromatic sensor like the setup found on the Huawei P9 . The rear camera is also capable of shooting RAW images, something which is extremely important for serious photography enthusiasts.

Design

The Xiaomi Mi 5s comes with a brushed metal uni-body design and a new under-glass ultrasonic fingerprint sensor which negates the need of a physical button for the fingerprint sensor.

Like the Mi 5s, the Mi 5s Plus also has a metal construction, but it doesn't have the new ultrasonic fingerprint sensor or pressure-sensitive display.

Price and Availability

The Mi 5s and Mi 5s Plus have been announced in China and will go on sale on September 29. There is no information as of now about the Indian release date.

Mi 5s Price :

3GB RAM/64GB storage: 1999 Yuan (Approximately Rs 20,000)

4GB RAM/128 GB storage: 2299 Yuan (Approximately Rs 23,000)

Mi 5s Plus Price :

4GB RAM/64GB storage: 2299 Yuan (Approximately Rs 23,000)

6GB RAM/128 GB storage: 2599 Yuan (Approximately Rs 26,000)

