Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro could feature a large 5,000 mAh battery

Xiaomi recently launched the Mi 11 smartphone and now speculations and leaks re rife with information about the Mi 11 Pro. Previous leaks suggested that the company would introduce the Mi 11 Pro with a 4,700mAh battery, but new reports claim that it would be a 5,000mAh battery.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 launch event was in China on December 28. We now know what the phone looks like, and its specs, but there's probably going to be a global launch in the coming months where we see the worldwide price and availability.

According to a Chinese tipster's post on Weibo, the Mi 11 Pro will feature the larger than expected battery. The post even suggests that the battery is split in two which could mean the arrival of a new ultra-fast charging technology.

Xiaomi Mi 11: Details

As for the Xiaomi Mi 11, its design builds on that of the Mi 10 - it looks fairly similar on the front, with a 'punch-hole' cut-out in the top-left corner of the screen for the front-facing camera.

Xiaomi states the Mi 11 screen resolution is 2K - that likely means the resolution is about 1440 x 3200, depending on the aspect ratio. It's an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch input rate. The phone screen has a size of 6.81 inches across, which makes it one of Xiaomi's biggest smartphones.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 has three rear cameras, one fewer than its predecessor, though quality beats out quantity. These are a 108-megapixel main, 13-megapixel ultra-wide and 5-megapixel telephoto macro sensor.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is the first launched smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. Xiaomi Mi 11's dual speakers were tuned by Harman Kardon. The Xiaomi Mi 11 will come running MIUI 12.5 based on Android.

Besides the 5,000mAh battery, the smartphone is set to feature 10W Bilateral charging with 55W wired and 50W wireless charging.