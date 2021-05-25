Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G could launch in June in India

Xiaomi is looking to expand its Mi 11 series in India soon as the company is expected to launch the Mi 11 Lite. According to a new hint, the Mi 11 Lite 4G might be the next phone in the Mi 11 series. The Mi 11 Lite is already available in the global market.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G firmware was spotted on MIUI Update Tracker with device name “Mi 11 Lite 4G India”. The new update was spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav, TechRadar India could also verify the screenshot and it turned out to be legit as well. Also, the Marketing Lead of Mi India, Sumit Sonal also shared a tweet, which subtly refers to a thin and lite phone. The could be launched in India in June.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G weighs just 157 gram beating the competition by a large margin and it is just 6.81 - making it one of the slimmest phones in recent time. Let’s take a look at what the Mi 11 Lite 4G brings to the table.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G specs

Starting off with the display, the Mi 11 Lite comes with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The device comes with a 90Hz screen refresh rate and boasts a brightness of up to 800 nits. The device also supports a 240Hz touch sampling rate, DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, and 10-bit colour. You also get a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Under the hood, the Mi 11 Lite 4G is powered by Snapdragon 732G processor which is an octa-core chipset clocked up to 2.3GHz. Adreno 618 GPU will handle graphics and gaming. Globally, the device is available in three variants - 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB.

In terms of camera, the Mi 11 Lite comes with a 64MP primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2, a 5MP tele macro camera. Selfies are handled by a 16MP shooter on the front.

Further, the device is backed by a 4250mAh with support for 33W fast charging. The fingerprint scanner is placed on the side along with support for AI face unlock. Other features include Bluetooth 5.1, dual speakers, and MIUI 11 based on Android 11.

Mi 11 Lite 4G price

The Mi 11 Lite 4G starts at EUR 299 which is around Rs 26,700. In India, we can expect the price of around Rs 25,000.

