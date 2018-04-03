Xiaomi launches Mi Gift Cards in India, here’s how to purchase and redeem

Xiaomi today launched its Mi Gift Cards programme in India in partnership with Qwikcilver, a prepaid card solution provider. These Mi Gift Cards can be used to purchase all Xiaomi products – smartphones, accessories, smart devices, televisions and more. Starting at Rs 100, these Mi Gift Cards go up to Rs 10,000 in value, and Xiaomi lets you purchase 10 of these in a single order.

Commenting on the partnership, Raghu Reddy, Head – Online sales and category, Xiaomi India said, “Xiaomi’s mission is to deliver innovation and enhance the product and service experience for users. Digital gifting is gaining momentum in India and our association with category leaders like Qwikcilver will empower Mi fans to spread the Xiaomi cheer among their loved ones and enjoy a hassle free, digital gifting experience.”

How to purchase and redeem Mi Gift Cards

Purchasing and redeeming Mi Gift Cards is a fairly simple process. To get started, head over to the Mi Gift Cards page on Xiaomi India’s official website and select the gift card you want to send.

Once you’ve selected the gift card of your choice, you will be taken to a page to fill in the relevant details to be sent along with the gift card. Additionally, you will also be given an option to personalize the gift card with an image or a design.

You will now be provided with payment options like debit cards, credit cards, EMI or UPI. The receiver will be the gift card to their email address, and they can use the 16 digit card number and 6 digit pin to redeem the gift card balance in their Mi account. It is worth noting that the Mi Gift Card balance is valid for a period of 12 months from the date of redemption.