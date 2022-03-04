Xiaomi 12 series will be costly; at least the leaked prices suggest so

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi’s flagship phones – Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro are headed for a global sojourn. The flagship duo is expected to launch on March 15 and if reports are to be believed the phones will then head to India soon.

Though there were rumours that a Lite variant might also accompany the duo, however, we’ve just come across a leak suggesting that the Xiaomi 12 series will be pricy when launched in Europe.

The report by Pricebaba only reveals the pricing of the base variant of Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro each. It mentions that the phones could retail at a starting price of Euros 899 and Euros 1099, respectively. The ones with more RAM and storage are expected to be priced higher.

Reports have hinted that the Xiaomi 12 might come with an 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage while the 12 Pro might come in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB combinations.

An earlier report had hinted that the Xiaomi 12x, which debuted with the two premium siblings in China, might debut as well. The report said that the 12x might arrive with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of RAM and could be priced relatively cheaper at Euro 600 and Euros 700.

No more just the affordable phone brand

Though the prices aren’t yet official, however, looking at Xiaomi’s gradual movement towards the premium category, especially after the departure of Huawei, there is little doubt that the company wants to pitch these devices as “real flagship phones.”

Since Xiaomi has been among the top-three brands globally for a good chunk of the last couple of years, the company probably wants to take on the Samsung Galaxy S series on the Android side of the world.

The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC at their core, flagship-class display and camera setup, seem to be the perfect pair of devices that could help Xiaomi realize its ambitious dreams.

While Xiaomi, with the new brand identity, tries to carve its space in the top tier, its sub-brands like Redmi and Poco will continue to focus on the affordable Android segment and will keep crunching numbers.

