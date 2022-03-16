World's 'most advanced' hydrogen car Toyota Mirai launched in India

Audio player loading…

Claimed as the world's most advanced Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV), the Toyota Mirai, was today launched in India by the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

The car has been unveiled as part of a pilot project, undertaken by Toyota Kirloskar Motor and International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT), to study and evaluate Toyota Mirai on Indian roads and climatic conditions.

This is a first of its kind project in India to create awareness about the utility of Green Hydrogen and FCEV technology. It is an initiative to promote clean energy and environmental protection by reducing dependence on fossil fuels and make India 'energy self-reliant' by 2047. Green Hydrogen offers huge opportunities to decarbonize a range of sectors including road transportation.

Among the better zero-emission solutions

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV), powered by Hydrogen, is claimed to be one of the best zero-emission solutions. The powertrain breaks the hydrogen into water and oxygen, and generates energy from it. It has no tailpipe emission other than water. Green Hydrogen can be generated from renewable energy and abundantly available biomass. The Mirai FCEV will be assembled at the Kirloskar Toyota’s manufacturing unit in Karnataka. The first-generation of car was manufactured in 2014, and the second generation in 2019.

Toyota Mirai has a claimed range of around 640 km between refills and the 5.6 kg-volumed hydrogen tank can be topped up pretty fast. The Mirai covered 1,3590 km --- it is in the Guinness Book of World Record -- as it was the longest distance managed by an FCEV without stopping for refuelling. The five-seater's hydrogen fuel cell tech is claimed to generate power output of 182 hp and 300 Nm of torque.

Recent media reports said that Nitin Gadkari would start using Toyota Mirai himself and Indian Oil from Faridabad has assured to supply green Hydrogen for the vehicle.