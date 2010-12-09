The TechRadar Christmas wishlist

As you may have noticed from the two months of Mariah Carey and Bing Crosby being rammed down our ears by shops, Christmas is nearly upon us, so the TechRadar team has gathered together and put together our festive wish lists.

We're reliably informed that Santa will only provide presents if we've been 'nice' so we're not holding out too much hope, but you never know your Christmas luck.

Of course, when certain people on the team start putting massive televisions on their lists, you could accuse us off of missing the spirit of Christmas, but we'll debate that when we're trying to simultaneously unwrap a purple Quality Street and watch the footy in glorious 3D.

So, without further ado, here's what each member of the TechRadar team wants to find in their (oversized) stockings ahead of the Turkey dinner and (non 3D, thankfully) Queen's speech.