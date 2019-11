Image credit: Nasa

We got to the Moon, built the International Space Station (ISS)… so what's next? Armstrong et al walked on the Moon 46 years ago, and since then we've all blindly assumed that inter-stellar travel can't be far away – but it's time to reign-in expectations and do some serious science.

Robotic missions might be buzzing around our neighbouring planets, and there's talk of sending man to Mars in the 2030s, but even that requires some serious new tech.