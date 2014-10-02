PlayStation 4 is the big winner at the T3 Awards

Sony's PlayStation 4 was the winner of the Gadget of the Year at the 2014 T3 Awards in association with EE, with HTC One (M8) grabbing the phone of the year.

In a great night for Sony's PlayStation, it was also drafted into T3's Hall of Fame, while the PS4 grabbed the gaming gong as well as the overall award.

HTC repeated last year's victory in the phone category, with holder HTC One replaced by its successor the One (M8), while Sir James Dyson was given the T3 tech legend award.

The BMW i3 was given the car of the year gong and Apple picked up two awards - the Laptop or Tablet of the Year award for the MacBook Pro with Retina display and the Design Innovation award for Mac Pro.

Wearables everywhere

Fitness Wearable of the Year was introduced as a new category and was won by the Jawbone UP24, while GoPro picked up Camera of the Year for their HERO3+ Black Edition and the Sky+ HD box won the entertainment category.

"This year's Awards has been as prestigious and as popular as ever, combining expert industry judges and T3's tech-savvy readers in deciding the greats of the technology world," Tom Dennis, Editor of T3 magazine, said.

"This year's categories spanned ground-breaking gaming and fitness products, our Car of the Year, and introduced the inaugural T3 Hall of Fame entrant, cementing the Awards' place as a one of the key industry and consumer tech calendar highlights."

Gadget of the Year (sponsored by EE) Sony PlayStation 4

Phone of the Year HTC One (M8)

The Gaming Award (sponsored by PC Gamer) Sony PlayStation 4

Laptop or Tablet of the Year (sponsored by The Sun) Apple MacBook Pro with Retina display

TV of the Year Samsung HU8500

Car of the Year BMW i3

Brand of the Year Netflix

Camera of the Year GoPro HERO3+ Black Edition

Fitness Wearable of the Year Jawbone UP24

The Design Innovation Award (sponsored by Huffington Post) Apple Mac Pro

The Sound Award Denon Coccon Stream

The Entertainment Award Sky+ HD

The TechLife Home Award Philips Hue

Headphones of the Year Philips Fidelio S2

Tech Personality of the Year Richard Ayoade

T3 Tech Legend Sir James Dyson

T3 Hall of Fame Sony PlayStation