Amazon tops shopper satisfaction survey

Champagne corks should be popping at Amazon's Seattle HQ this week, on the news that the online retail giant has the highest shopper satisfaction scores in the industry, in the USA.

A whopping 84 per cent of Amazon shoppers are happy with their experience, according to a survey of more than 9,000 visitors to the top 40 e-retail websites by Foresee Results.

That's an increase of 2 per cent over last year, and brings Amazon neck-and-neck with Netflix, which declined from 86 per cent satisfaction in 2007.

Amazon has had a good week - it announced on Boxing Day that it had already had its 'best Christmas ever.'

Amazon more popular than Apple

In the satisfaction stakes, the next nearest major retailers include Barnes and Noble, Apple, QVC and a surprise entry from Walmart.com.

Other electronics retailers had mixed results. HP posted the biggest gain of any top 40 retailer, gaining five satisfaction points to end at 76 per cent, and Staples gained four to reach 77.

Meanwhile, Best Buy and Dell dropped a point each and the troubled Circuit City chain shed 4 per cent to languish at 69 - just a point behind Sony.style.

Satisfaction is important: Foresee Results crunched the numbers and found that happy customers are 73 per cent more likely to return than dissatisfied ones.