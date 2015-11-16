Google is offering free Hangouts calls to France

In the aftermath of the appalling terrorist attacks in Paris on Friday evening, Google is doing what it can to help those of us outside France get in touch with friends and family who may have been caught up in the terrible events.

Announced via a Google+ post, Google has made all calls to France via its Hangouts app free of the international charges they would normally incur.

The post does not specify particular countries, so our understanding is that callers can contact loved ones from anywhere in the world using the Hangouts app on iOS, Android, or the web.

The Google+ post simply states: "We're thinking of you, Paris. No fees on calls to France, via Hangouts. #ParisAttacks"

Safety check

Google isn't the only company offering assistance. In the wake of the attacks, Facebook activated a Safety Check tool that enabled users to quickly alert their friends list to their status.

Users in the affected area were automatically sent a note asking if they were safe. If they clicked "Yes, let my friends know," that user's friends list was notified that they needn't worry.

The Safety Check tool has since been turned off.