Boy arrested for texting naked pics of 13 year old

A 14-year-old boy in the US has been arrested for sending naked pics of his ex-girlfriend to friends.

The boy and two of his friends have been arrested by police in Washington after they were discovered as the source of the mass text.

The 13-year-old girl's image was forwarded to multiple pupils in three separate schools, and the boy has since been arrested.

Facing charges

He could be convicted on child pornography charges, despite being only 14 years old himself, which would lead to a one-month jail sentence.

It's as yet unclear whether the boy will be charged with the offence, but he has been since released to his parents as he awaits confirmation from the authorities.

From AP News via Cellular-news