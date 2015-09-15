Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin spaceships will launch before 2020

Blue Origin, the private space travel startup owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has announced plans to build and launch rockets to orbit from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The company has been working on an experimental suborbital spacecraft, called New Shepherd, that can be saved and used numerous times with hopes of developing commercial space travel.

And according to Bezos, you won't have to wait to long for a possible trip to space, as Blue Origin plans on "launching from here [Florida] later this decade."

Specifically, Blue Origin will operate out of Launch Complex 36, a spaceport that used to launch rockets for NASA and the United States Air Force.

"The site saw its last launch in 2005 and the pad has stood silent for more than 10 years - too long," Bezos said.

"We can't wait to fix that."

A new space age

Blue Origin will also build a "21st century production facility" near the Kennedy Space Center at Exploration Park in Florida, which will focus on the manufacturing of a "reusable fleet of orbital launchers and readying them for flight again and again".

Bezos said that a new orbital rocket using the company's new BE-4 engine will be built at this facility.

The company has already tested its suborbital New Shepherd rocket, and though that test didn't end in success, after more testing, it should be able to fly three people or a mix of passengers and payloads into suborbital space.

If you're interested in finding out how you can get tickets for a Blue Origin flight up to space, you can sign up for more info through the company's website.