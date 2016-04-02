Now you can get your Windows desktop in VR too

You've probably already heard a lot about the ways virtual reality is going to usher in a new set of experiences with games and movies, but the computing platforms of the past aren't necessarily going to get left behind.

For instance, take a look at Virtual Desktop, a new VR experience for the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive that does exactly what its name suggests - it turns your Windows 8.x or Windows 10 desktop into a wraparound experience.

"You can browse the web, watch movies, Netflix or even play games on a giant virtual screen," explains developer Guy Godin. Of course it's great for all those 360-degree videos on YouTube and Facebook too.

New meets old

Users have reported some small bugs in terms of applications and readability, but by and large it's a smooth and stable experience that can be yours for £10.99/$14.99. It works with multiple monitors as well, which can be positioned as you like.

For the area outside the desktop, users can choose from a range of spectacular space and nature backdrops, and there's the option to create your own as well. If you want to watch 2D movies on a massive virtual screen, that's possible too.

It's not the most radical piece of software for the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive you're ever going to see but it's a great example of the way new technology can be used to enhance existing software. For more on the brave new world of VR, check out our Virtual Reality Week features.

