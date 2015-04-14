Jawbone plans to turn your wrist into a wallet

Remembering to take your wallet on a workout run might soon be a thing of the past.

The Jawbone fitness trackers might well be the next thing that lets you pay with a tap of your wrist worn device according to a Wall Street Journal report. American Express and Jawbone supposedly plan to announce a new partnership that will allow AmEx cardholders to make purchases with their wearable device.

Unfortunately it seems this new AmEx payment option won't be available on Jawbone's latest wearable called the UP3. Instead, sources familiar with the plan suggest the San Francisco wearable maker will integrate the feature in its future offerings.

The sources also revealed that Jawbone's wearable based payment system would likely work though near-field communication (NFC) equipped registers. Even more limiting, users may only be able to make purchases with their fitness band at certain partnered merchants.

Going after Apple

It's almost undeniable that Jawbone's supposed wearable pay system rides on the coattails of the Apple Watch. The iPhone maker's first smartwatch will also allow users to purchase everything from drinks to gas for their car with a simple tap.

The Apple Watch has a significant lead over Jawbone having come out first and will work at over 700,000 locations thanks to Apple Pay's wider spread adoption. AmEx cards can even be used with the Cupertino company's mobile-payment system.