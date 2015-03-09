Apple held a special event in San Francisco today to reveal more details on the Apple Watch and this time around we heard more details on the wearable's battery life.

During the conference Tim Cook said the Apple Watch will offer "all day battery life across a range of activities."

Those activities haven't been revealed just yet and there are no official details on the size of the battery cell inside the wearable.

We can probably expect a similar battery life to that on Android Wear smartwatches that need charging every evening but survive a full day with moderate use.

We'll only really know for sure when we get to test one out for review - roll on April 10.