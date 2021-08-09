Vivo Y53s smartphone with 64MP triple-rear camera launched in India

Vivo Y53s is the new smartphone from the company to be launched in India following the Vivo Y72 5G which was launched last month. This device is essentially the successor to the Vivo Y52 in the Y Series that launched back in the month of May.

The biggest selling point of the new Vivo Y53s is its triple rear camera setup that features a 64MP sensor for its primary lens. The other big feature for the device is its 5,000mAh battery that has a fast-charging capability of 18W.

Vivo Y53s India price and availability

The Vivo Y53s has been priced at Rs 19,490 for its 8GB RAM variant, which is also its only variant. The device is available in two colours, which are Fantastic Rainbow and Deep Sea Blue. It can be purchased on Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, Bajaj EMI Store and across retail stores.

Offers on the device include a No Cost EMI, and up to Rs 1,500 cashback via HDFC Bank debit or credit cards and EMI transactions, ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bajaj Finserv. Vivo is also offering Jio benefits worth Rs 7,000.

(Image credit: Vivo )

Vivo Y53s: Specs and features

The Vivo Y53s comes with a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate along with a 20:9 aspect ratio. On the inside it comes with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which can be expanded via a MicroSD card. Vivo has added the virtual RAM technology with whereby an additional 3GB of 'extended RAM' is available to users from the storage for multitasking.

In terms of cameras the Vivo Y53s comes with a triple camera sensor on the back that has a combination of 64MP primary lens, with an f/.79 lens, along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the Vivo Y53s comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens. The Vivo Y53s has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, and it has dimensions that measure 164x75.46x8.38mm and weighs 190 grams.

The phone runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 skin on top. For connectivity it uses 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on the device include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. For security it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.