Vivo Y01 launches with 5000mAh battery, MediaTek P35 processor

Audio player loading…

Vivo has refreshed its Y series with the launch of Vivo Y01 in Africa. The smartphone belongs to the budget segment and packs a MediaTek Helio P series processor. The device is available in two colour options - Sapphire Blue and Elegant Black. The smartphone also gets a durable battery and a waterdrop notch display.

As for the design, Vivo Y01 has a rear panel with stripes design. The rear camera module is situated at the top left corner with alone rear camera and a flash. The Vivo branding is placed at the bottom left corner of the device. The smartphone has thin bezels and a thick chin. The power button and volume rockers of the device are placed at the right spine of the smartphone.

Vivo Y01 expected India launch

There is no word regarding the launch of Vivo Y01 in India. However, one thing we are sure of is that the smartphone will be launched under the T series branding as Vivo has discontinued the Y series in the country. Recently, we saw the launch of Vivo T1 5G in India. Speculations are that the Vivo Y01 will be rolled out as a budget T series smartphone in the upcoming months.

Vivo Y01 specifications

Vivo Y01 comes equipped with a 6.51-inch HD+ Halo FullView IPS LCD display along with an Eye Protection Mode. Under the hood, the smartphone has a MediaTek P35 processor, and it is based on the Android 11 operating system. It packs 2GB RAM along with 32GB internal storage that is further expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Vivo Y01 rocks an 8MP rear camera along with a 5MP front shooter for selfies and video calls. For security purposes, the smartphone has a fingerprint sensor and facial recognition sensor. The device draws power from a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It measures 163.96x75.2x8.28mm, and the device weighs around 178 grams.

Today's best Vivo Vivo V20 SE deals Reduced Price ₹24,990 ₹22,500 View

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram