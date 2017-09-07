Vivo V7+ with Snapdragon 450, 24MP selfie camera launched in India

Vivo has just unveiled a new smartphone in India and this time, the company intends to compete with the likes of LG Q6 and Micromax Canvas Infinity. The newly launched Vivo V7+ comes with bare minimum bezels which go along with the trend started by the LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8. Apart from the low-bezel display, the latest handset features some decent specifications and a great selfie camera.

Vivo V7+ specifications

Starting with the exteriors, the Vivo V7+ is quite an appealing device with its full metal body and minimum bezel area. As with other low-bezel smartphones, this too doesn’t have any buttons or keys at the front and the fingerprint sensor lies at the back of the device.

The display of the V7+ is a 5.99-inch IPS LCD panel with HD+ (1440 x 720) resolution. The 2.5D screen is also covered with the Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, there is the newest Snapdragon 450 chipset mated with 4 GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. You can further expand the storage with a micro SD card.

For starters, the Snapdragon 450 is a brand new SoC from Qualcomm, and it is very much like a trimmed down Snapdragon 625. The octa-core chip is manufactured using the 14 nm FinFET process and features eight Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz. This is combined with an Adreno 506 GPU. Overall, it’s safe to say that the Snapdragon 450 is just an under-clocked SD 625 with around 10 percent lesser horsepower.

Software-wise, the Vivo V7+ runs Android 7.1 out of the box with the customized Funtouch OS layered on the top.

Now, moving on to the camera department of the Vivo V7+, we find a 16 MP rear shooter and a 24 MP Selfie unit. Both the cameras feature a f/2.0 aperture. Just like other selfie-oriented smartphones from Vivo, this too comes with tons of editing features for the images shot by the front snapper.

Speaking of the connectivity, the Vivo V7+ supports 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and every other generic option. FM Radio is there too. A 3225mAh battery juices up the phone.

Vivo V7+ pricing and availability

The Vivo V7+ costs Rs. 21,990 in India and as of now only the 4 GB RAM / 64 GB ROM variant will be available. You shall be able to choose between three color variants namely Matte Black, and Champagne Gold. The Vivo V7+ can be pre-ordered from Flipkart starting today until 15th September. As a part of an introductory offer, you will also get a free screen replacement insurance, no cost EMI, exchange offer, and couple tickets from BookMyShow. Needless to say, the Vivo V7+ will be readily available at the extensive offline market of India.