Oppo Reno 5 already listed on e-commerce site ahead of its December 10 launch

Oppo’s next-gen camera-centric Reno series will launch on December 10 in China. With still a week left to teh official launch, the Oppo Reno 5 and Oppo Reno 5 Pro has been listed on Chinese e-commerce site already.

The Oppo Reno 5 series will be the follow up the Reno 4 series which was announced earlier this year. The Reno 5 series consists of two devices - Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro. Both devices are now listed on JD.com, which is an e-commerce site in China. The devices are listed under “To be released” tag. Oppo has already confirmed that the Reno 5 series will debut on December.

With the listing up on the site ahead of the launch, we now have most of the specifications, design, and colour options of the upcoming devices from Oppo. Both the Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro are 5G devices, which has become a standard for flagship phones in 2020.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro specifications

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro listing suggests the device will sport a quad-camera stack on the rear with a 64MP primary snapper followed by three other cameras. The device image suggests it could sports a curved display. To the front, as one can see from the image, there is a single punch-hole cut-out to teh left of the device. Further, the listing also confirms 65W super flash charge onboard, similar to the Reno 4 Pro.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro is said to come in two configurations - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. Colour options listed on JD.com include Galaxy into a dream (White), Aurora Blue, and Black. As said earlier, the listing also confirms the 5G network, however, there is no word on the chipset.

Oppo Reno 5 specifications

While the Reno 5 Pro is likely to feature a curved screen design, the vanilla Reno 5 will feature a flat-screen display with a single punch hole cut-out. Apart from the flat display design, everything else on the Reno 5 is the same as the Pro variant as per the limited specs listed on the website. The Reno 5 is also said to carry the same 65W fast charging, the same configuration, and even a 64MP quad-camera setup.

However, the Oppo Reno 5 images also suggest that the device might retain the 3.5mm headphone jack, unlike the Reno 5 Pro.

According to the previous report, the Reno series might also get a new member with Reno 5 Pro Plus. Also, the Reno 5 is expected to come with a 6.43-inch display while both the Pro variants are said to feature a bigger 6.55-inch display. In terms of performance, the Reno 5 is said to feature Snapdragon 765G while the Reno 5 Pro may come with a Dimensity 1000 Plus SoC and a Snapdragon 865 chipset could power the Reno 5 Pro Plus variant.

And, lastly, the vanilla Reno 5 is said to pack in a 4,300mAh battery, Reno 5 Pro may house a slightly larger 4,350mAh battery while the Reno 5 Pro Plus might feature a 4,500mAh battery unit.

