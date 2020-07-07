Ultra thin glass (UTG) and colourless polyimide (CPI) to dominate foldables

Clamshell phones are picking up a lot of pace in 2020 with Samsung commercialising the more durable UTG display as opposed to the plastic CPI film on the upcoming Galaxy Fold. Now, a new report indicates that the trend of using both CPI and UTG covers for displays is likely to continue for at least 5 years going forward.

TheElec has reported that research by market firm UBI predicts that the shipment of both Colorless Polyimide Film (CPI) and Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) will reach 4.5 and 3.5 Million units respectively. Taking the outlook for foldable OLED panels and prospects of manufacturers into account, the report has thrown out a broader shipment estimate of 37.1 and 30.5 million units of both the former and latter by 2024.

For starters, CPI is a transparent Polyimide film and measured at around 220㎛, it is a plastic alternative to the hardened glass for covering foldable displays.

Being slightly thinner and affordable, the CPI film was the go-to solution for companies like Royole, Samsung, Huawei on their first generation of foldable displays. However, it all came at a cost of creases, easily scratchable, less durable displays in the long run.

Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) on the other hand is known for hardness and more visibility. However, despite being more resilient to scratches and creaks, it cannot be flexed more compared to the CPI films.

That being said, both have come a long way in their durability and use-case scenarios. The viability of different pros and cons on both covers have paved the way for a better future for them and the research highlights the same.

Samsung Display which is a prime supplier for Samsung Electronics procures the UTG from Germany’s Schott and owns a stake in the processing company Dowooinsys to stop rivals from catching hold of the UTG covers.

Right after Z Flip, the company has also sketched a way to use UTG covers in future phones including the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 2 . The report also claims that Samsung Display, which uses the Sumimoto Chemicals’ CPI films, will limit the UTG to Samsung while shipping displays with CPI films to companies like Huawei.

Despite getting limited to CPI films, the report claims that vendors are researching on OLED panels with UTG covers while Samsung holds the crown for the same.