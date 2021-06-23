Twitter starts testing Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces

Twitter seems to be on a roll of late at whatever it does. Be it its tussle with governments across the globe or launching new features. After introducing its Clubhouse rival – Twitter Spaces following it up with a paid tier with Twitter Blue, the micro-blogging platform is rolling new features to help influencers monetize their content.

Announced earlier this year, Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows can be termed as an extension to Twitter Spaces and the company feels that the content creators will be able to generate revenue using the paid-for content from their followers.

To be eligible for either of these, users need to be over the age of 18 with 10,000 followers and at least 25 tweets in the last 30 days. Those who feel that they are eligible and wish to apply for either of the programs can visit Twitter’s FAQ page . As of now, the applications are open only for iOS users residing in the United States.

Twitter says that with Ticketed Spaces, users will be able to host “more intimate conversations” by allowing the number of attendees to attend the chat and offer the flexibility of setting the price as well. The prices can range from as low as $1 and as high as $999.

Similarly, Super Follows allows having a “direct relationship” with the most engaging followers who are happy to pay to access bonus content and more interaction. Here as well, Influencers or creators will have an option to choose the price between $2.99, $4.99 or $9.99 per month.

(Image credit: Twitter)

Generate revenue within the platform

With both Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows, Twitter wants to retain content creators on the platform and continue to engage with their followers. The company will only keep 3% of the revenue share, however, Play Store and App Store, whichever is applicable, will each charge 30% of the creator’s revenue.

This leaves creators will end up getting almost 66% of the amount their fans pay. Additionally, Twitter will start deducting 20% of the future earnings once they exceed $50,000 of lifetime earnings, leaving the creators with just half the amount after deductions from the app stores and Twitter.

“Our goal is to elevate people driving the conversations on Twitter and help them earn money. We updated our revenue share cuts after spending more time thinking about how we could support emerging voices on Twitter.” Says Twitter’s spokesperson.

Compared to the other similar products in the market, Super Follows directly takes on Patreon and Ticketed Spaces helps Twitter take on the likes of Clubhouse, Facebook’s Live Room and Spotify’s Greenroom. Though Patreon might still edge over Super Follows thanks to the lower fees that it charges, Ticket Spaces will definitely give creators a good reason to stick with the platform.