Twitter begins testing 'Professional Profiles' - We tell you what it is

Social media platform Twitter, which is trying its best to be a handy tool for businesses and brands, has taken one more decisive step towards that.

Twitter has officially launched a live test of its new 'Professional Profiles', which will have dedicated tools and features aligned specifically with work use.

In Twitter's own words: "Professional Profiles are a new tool that will allow businesses, non-profits, publishers, and creators — anyone who uses Twitter for work — to display specific information about their business directly on their profile."

Twitter has started this live test with a small pool of businesses in the US. It says it will give more accounts access to Professional Profiles in the coming months.

Monetisation model - for Twitter itself and others

Stay tuned for more: We’re starting with a small pool of businesses in the U.S. and will give more accounts access to Professional Profiles in the coming months. What kind of features do you want to see in your Professional Profile?April 21, 2021 See more

The new Professional Profiles will include more information, including address and contact info, within the main profile frame, and an updated layout. This is a change from what Twitter usually displays for personal handles.

Twitter has been toying with the idea of business and professional profiles for some time, and previewed some of them in its Analyst Day presentation.

"It's important to establish your brand and business presence on Twitter. First impressions count, and your profile is your chance to make a lasting, positive one. Each element of your profile should accurately reflect your brand’s purpose and values, and persuade a potential customer to follow you," is how Twitter had outlined its strategy for business handles.

The new Professional Profile is an attempt by Twitter to help businesses monetise, but also find for itself (twitter) a consistent revenue model --- something that is eluding it for long.

Allowing separate business profiles, as Facebook and Instagram have done, could throw up a lot of opportunities for Twitter, and others who use the platform for their businesses.

Experts feel this could open the doors for dedicated product launches, streamlined ad opportunities, conversation tools and more.