Twitter begins 'Spaces' beta rollout for Android users, too

With audio chat rooms being the flavour of the season (cue: success of Clubhouse), Twitter is losing no time in pushing its own similar offering Twitter Spaces.

The feature allows users to create public and private audio chat rooms on the social media platform. It was first announced in December last year.

Till now, Twitter Spaces was tested only on iOS, and some select users in India. But now the social media platform has started testing the Spaces feature for Android users. And a formal and full-fledged rollout for the general public looks only a matter of time.

Android folks, our beta is growing! starting today you will be able to join and talk in any Space. SOON you’ll be able to create your own but we’re still working out some things. keep your 👀 out for live Spaces above your home tlMarch 2, 2021 See more

Yesterday, Twitter official Spaces handle put out the news that their beta for Android folks are growing. Seasoned Twitter watchers have also suggested that the company is working on several updates to the Spaces feature.

Some of them include temporary Space recordings for reporting purposes, updated emoji reactions within the Spaces UI, and private Spaces, which would only be joinable for those you invite.

Twitter is working on private SpacesTwitter adds a Trust & Safety heads up and the ability to change Space description, as well as a refined set of emoji reactions for Spaces pic.twitter.com/lBNx6H5FWIMarch 2, 2021 See more

With Spaces, users can create a voice chat room, which allows them to invite others and talk around a topic. The idea is that it will let people create a safe space for safe conversations in public by starting a room.

Users will be able to add multiple participants to these rooms and see who is a part of the room, and who is speaking. Other users will also be able to request to join the room and take part in the conversation.

(Image credit: Twitter)

Twitter is hoping to give Clubhouse a run for its money. In the short time it has been on the block, Clubhouse has made a big splash. But it is for iOS users alone, and by invitation. Twitter, by being on Android, wants to be more democratic and accessible.

This is all part of Twitter push, over the next three years, to increase its number of daily active users by at least 64%, to 315 million.